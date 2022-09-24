The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 25, 2022

Something interesting is about to happen today; we are going to go out of our way to understand our partners, and to show them just how loving and caring we can be.

This kind of empathy and regard for other people is one of the traits that come along with the transit Moon conjunct Venus, and it can be very productive for romantic relationships.

This is the time when we show that we are serious, but more: that we are ready to listen. We want to be good to our loved ones, on this day, and we want them to know we can be trusted.

On September 25, we have the Moon conjunct Venus to help us express our love in ways we might not have known existed before now. We are willing to look at ourselves for answers, and we are also ready to love ourselves.

This means that we no longer see ourselves as 'the problem'. We want to be a part of something beautiful, and we get that if that's to happen, we also have to be a part of the change, the difference and the positive outlook.

During the Moon conjunct Venus, we want harmony. We have no need to argue or win. We want our person to love us not because we demand their love, but because we want to give it freely — and we want it to be accepted just as freely.

By being an example of loving-kindness, we are able to create romantic scenarios where everybody feels cared for and deeply loved. Some signs react better to Moon conjunct Venus than others, and for those signs, it will indeed be a lucky day for love.

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 25, 2022?

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you could live in love and be kind round the clock to everyone in your life, you'd actually adore that kind of existence. While life doesn't always give us that kind of situation, during this day, you'll stand for nothing less than what you call perfection.

And for you, being nice and sweet to the person you love is all you want. You aren't concerned with their reaction as the love you feel is pure; you just want to give, and during the Moon conjunct Venus, you will become so in touch with your desire to serve your mate that you won't be able to move around without a bounce in your step.

You have succeeded, Libra. Today brings you that perfect day of love and kindness, and you get to show your loved one what you really are made of. From the moment you wake up until the minute you fall asleep, you'll be feeling the bliss of being in love, giving love and living happily.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's a very lucky day for love in your life, Scorpio, because not only have you finally released some old heartache and pain, but you now feel as though you are free to give love to someone special, once again. You have learned from your past and you have no intention of getting yourself into that kind of trouble again.

You are with someone now who deserves only the best, and you don't plan on burdening them with your past problems; when you think about it, you feel selfish and wrong forever doing such a thing, but fortunately, you've grown.

Now, you are the person who wants to be kind; you want to show that you are trustworthy and good, and during the Moon conjunct Venus, you will be very inspired to reveal this superset side of yourself. Whodathunkit, Scorpio? Inside you, there is a sweetie pie just ready to unveil itself. It's a good day for you and your love.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

An interesting thing has happened to you, Aquarius; you feel more interested in the person you are enamored with than you do in your own self. That's not to say you've been selfish, but more along the lines of you, finally noticing just how awesome the person you are with is.

During the transit Moon conjunct to Venus, on September 25, you will come to the conclusion that this person is more than special; they are worthy of your love and attention, and now that you've jumped over that hurdle, you want to marinate them in your love.

All it took was a twist in perception and BAM! All you can see is how lucky you are, and how fate has delivered to you the perfect person to spend your time with. You are on the verge of feeling profound love, and it will all start with you recognizing what a good person your lover really is.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.