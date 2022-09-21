The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 22, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, September 22, 2022.

We welcome the first day of the fall season and the start of Mabon.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Libra which is about balance, harmony, justice, and equality.

The Moon will enter the New Moon phase at the start of spring, which begins a new 28-day lunar cycle.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

There is more than one side to you, Aries, and this is what makes you so mysterious.

An admirer notices all your traits and wants to get to know you better.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

People can become jealous over the smallest things that you have and they do not.

You may find that the strife that has come with envy is no longer a problem. You've either learned to ignore it or it becomes resolved.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You are struggling against the unknown, but the truth is that your fears are more in your mind than in the real world.

This is an inner battle against demons, likely from childhood beliefs. So, you can detach and heal, allowing yourself to also walk away.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is what you make of it.

Of course, it's much easier when a person hands you what you want, but it's much more rewarding when someone gives you what you have earned.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Some great news is coming your way, Leo.

You have an amazing opportunity that will be revealed to you through a friend or family member.

Be optimistic; think about what you want to manifest in your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Life is a bit chaotic, so when the world feels crazier than usual, give yourself a moment to breath.

You will figure things out in due time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Your emotions are real and raw, and sometimes they feel like they are all over the place.

That's OK. What matters is knowing who you are and wanting to understand your inner child better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You are standing at a crossroads.

There are two people or perhaps two jobs available to you, but you have to make a tough decision. Which one will make you happy?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You are turning your feelings inward, and it can cause you to shut down and go numb.

You're ready to express your heart and not hold back. Don't let things that others say dictate your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are ready to get moving forward, and even though it's not easy to take that first step, you're ready to conquer the world.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Ambition and a desire to excel are your superpowers.

You are going to find your purpose in life, and it will change everything for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Confusion happens to the best of us, but now that you are certain you know what (and who) you want in your life, you're ready to laser in and take their love for yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.