The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 27, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Today you may be hesitant about a project you're pursuing. Trust that your inner guidance is telling you what you need to hear.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

It's time to make new friends and see where the road leads. You may have surrounded yourself with a few individuals who are envious of what you have but don't let your current social situation limit you. Reach out and meet new people.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

It's easy to be hard on yourself and to be overly critical. Remember that everyone goes through their own challenges, and you're only human.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Do you have an exceptional talent that others need? Perhaps now is a good time for you to consider whether you can monetize your skills and make money on the side for your personal benefit.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Aim for a worry-free day by focusing on how wonderful your life has been up to this point. Of course, everyone has bad days, but when you consider all the joy you've experienced, he will see that your life has been truly blessed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

It takes a lot of courage to do what you know you're meant to do in this life. But, you already have an idea of your life's purpose; now you just have to decide.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You cannot change anyone else but yourself. As much as you would like to have someone partner with you on a beautiful journey, there are times when you must travel alone.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

When you start to feel unhappy, it's a good sign. It means that you're ready for change. But if you wait too long, the happiness can sink in and become complacency. So don't allow that to happen to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have a few things you are working on, and now you are ready to show off your talents and skills. It can be challenging to believe in yourself when you think you're not prepared, but once you get started, you'll see how much you have grown.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

When you feel in denial about how amazing your life can be, reach out to good friends who can remind you. They will help you see your fears and give you the necessary insight and awareness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Pay attention to what side in your relationships. Often, a critical message you need to hear comes from someone else's mouth. And it may seem to be a small statement, but it has a powerful effect.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

To overcome adversity outside of your life, you must first work on it within yourself. Give yourself time to reflect on and analyze your heart and feelings.

