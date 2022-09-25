The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, September 26, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 26, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

The Sun in Libra induces an air of desire to be around people who are like us, but also who reflect opposite traits we need to strengthen in our personality.

Now that the Libra Sun has completed its download of information for the month, it helps us to perceive where we lack balance and to have the courage to find it.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, September 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Relationships are at the heart of everything you do, Aries.

You express a selfless and kind nature today. If someone needs a friend, you are that shoulder to lean on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life is sweeter when it is spent doing things that you know help yourself and others at the same time.

You are productive and able to get things in order. Aim for excellence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to be creative, Gemini and a hobby may be just what you need right now.

Visit a craft store to see what types of ideas come to mind. You might enjoy making a few handmade items for the upcoming holiday season to give as gifts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Family matters may require special attention from you, Cancer.

Life has become quite busy, so if you've not been able to stay in touch as actively as you would have liked, reach out to parents and other family members to catch up and see how they are doing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's good to listen to what others say; sometimes, their need to talk can take a front seat to your desire to be heard.

You are a wonderful friend with a caring ear to listen to, and this helps someone to get a few things off their mind and come to a solid conclusion for their next steps.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's good to donate what you can and to share what you have with people in need.

With the year coming to a close soon, you may be ready to clear away some old items you no longer need. Perhaps it's an excellent time to embrace the concept of minimalism.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This moment is your time to shine and to consider your wants and needs, Libra.

Then, with the Sun and Moon in your zodiac sign today, plan to do things that help you work on your future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Someone's influence on you may come to a head, and you start to see what you like and dislike about yourself.

But instead, you can use this time to self-improve and put a few things in the past behind you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A friend is worth their weight in gold, Sagittarius. It's good to surround yourself with positive people who support you with love.

Look into ways to expand your friendship circle to expose you to new people who encourage growth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your work may be earning you a wonderful reputation and you may find yourself to be a valuable team player that others need and want on their team.

Position yourself to be in the right place and at the right time. A little extra effort goes a long way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a great time to learn from others and to participate in mastermind activities; books and online training tools can be wonderful resources for you to start searching for answers.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Have important documents in order so that you don't have to rush later when you need them within a short period of time.

From wills to banking records, be sure to have your things filed, in order and exactly the way you need them to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.