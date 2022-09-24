Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For September 26 - October 2, 2022

The weekly love horoscope is here for each zodiac sign in astrology for September 26 - October 2, 2022.

What's in store for love, according to your weekly horoscope starting September 26, 2022?

In the week ahead, the heavy retrograde energy that has been in place since the beginning of September finally begins to lift, giving you and your partner a chance to get back on track.

One retrograde planet can be challenging, but when there are six representing almost every area of your life, it can feel overwhelming and like nothing is going right no matter how hard you try.

Mercury will be the first place to turn direct in October, which will occur at the end of the week. At this point, everything should feel like it is lighter and that you have more room to move ahead.

Before you reach that point, Mercury turning direct in Virgo and the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn ensure you will go over the details and hash out a plan together.

There is a lot of energy this week around the feeling of not giving up on love or making sure that you are not letting a challenge be the reason you don’t keep pursuing or working towards creating a relationship you feel most strongly about.

Not giving up is a balancing act in love.

Of course, sometimes, in relationships giving up means that you are seeing the light and know what you deserve, but in others, it is because you cannot understand how it can all work, so you don’t try to.

This week will have you reflecting on whether or not it is a matter of trying harder where you are or simply trying in a new relationship, even if one is not readily available to you.

It is the last big week of reflection before the gears start to turn once again, and you will have to make some decisions and start planning out the action you will take.

Breathe deep and remember that even if the details of love or sharing a life don’t feel all that romantic, you create space for the magic to happen.

Here are important dates to mark on your calendar for this week's love horoscope:

Wednesday, September 28th

Today, Jupiter in Aries and Uranus in Taurus, both retrograde, create a crisis regarding expansion and change.

With both planets retrograde right now, this will stir up some inner reflection regarding missed opportunities or a feeling of stagnancy in your relationship.

While frustrations may be high in love right now, this is to have you be in the place where you are no longer going to allow yourself to be afraid of growing in your relationship or taking a chance for what feels right with your soul.

Thursday, September 29th

An active day for relationships Venus, the planet of love, and Ceres, the asteroid that governs the home, both change signs giving a dose of fresh energy in love. Venus shifts into Libra today, where concerns focus on balance, giving and taking, compassion, and forgiveness.

This can help relationships incorporate more of this. However, it will likely lead to you having a greater understanding of what feels off. Use this energy wisely to communicate and allow this shift to help you make your relationship better. Ceres in Virgo is concerned about the details of what and who makes a home, a home.

This may lead you to pursue a greater commitment and consider moving or finding your place. Lots of possibilities exist in this, and it just may need to wait a few days until Mercury turns Direct in Virgo so that you can start moving ahead.

Sunday, October 2nd

The First Quarter Moon arrives in Capricorn today, encouraging you not to give up on what is most connected to your heart while Mercury turns direct in Virgo. This is a lot of earth energy for relationships which can help you feel more grounded and allow you to incorporate the Venus in Libra themes to improve your love life.

First Quarter Moon in Capricorn will have you dedicated and committed to your lover, while Mercury will help you talk through all the sometimes uncomfortable details, but on the other side is the space that it creates for magic.

Read on to find each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for September 26 - October 2, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The best day for love: Tuesday, September 27th

Your ruling planet Mars is camping out in Gemini until early 2023, bringing changes and a great benefit to your romantic life.

Even though one of your best qualities is that you can move ahead with determination, you seem to have gotten complacent in your love life.

Take today's easy alliance between Mars in Gemini and Saturn in Aquarius to decide what you want and go after it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The best day for love: Wednesday, September 28th

Uranus is known as the great awakener. It is the planet that rules sudden and unexpected changes and helps to rearrange your life in the best way possible.

The coming month will bring romantic changes along with the eclipse season. For this week, the ongoing opposition between Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus will show you where the cracks are in your relationship and where those changes will start.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The best day for love: Thursday, September 29th

Home is essential to you, even if you don’t always share that as openly as you do with other matters of your life. Family, with whom you share your space and that feeling of a stable, grounded, the loving structure is necessary for you.

This week Ceres, the asteroid that governs the home, shifts into Virgo, the sign that rules this part of your life. Expect more tender loving care and quality time with the one you share your life with.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The best day for love: Sunday, October 2nd

Whether you are beginning an amazing new love or ending a relationship that has already found an ending, make sure that you don’t give up this week.

With the current astrology, changes and events in your love life will run the spectrum, but it does not mean that it will feel like anything goes smoothly.

This is the last week of major retrograde energy, which means things will get easier. You have to make sure you don’t give up in the meantime.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The best day for love: Friday, September 30th

Saturn in Aquarius activates your romantic life, while Uranus in Taurus brings you a tidal wave of newness. For you, it feels like a page is turning, and you are getting to the space where you will have an opportunity for a fresh start.

When you don’t feel like it is a guarantee you can be successful in love, you tend to sit it out. But you also don’t get what you genuinely want by doing that.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The best day for love: Thursday, September 29th

You cannot know what a relationship feels like at home until you have made a home within yourself. Ceres is the asteroid that governs the sacred space of home, peace, and understanding.

This is your chance to reconnect with this part of you and make sure that your romantic choices are not those that make you sacrifice essential parts of who you are.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The best day for love: Thursday, September 29th

Venus is the planet of love. In Libra, it means that it returns to your Sun Sign, which is the zodiac sign that governs your sense of self and your own beliefs. Venus in Libra may improve your relationship with your partner because they would be more apt to understand your needs or perspectives.

However, it can also make you painfully aware of agreeing or at least staying silent on something that is a dealbreaker. Proceed slowly this week until you figure out which side this will bring out.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The best day for love: Thursday, September 29th

The Moon is in Scorpio, letting you reconnect to your deepest feelings. At the same time, Uranus in Taurus has again moved into opposition with Saturn in Aquarius, stirring up the waters of change. Your story is not finished.

How your life is now in this moment is not how it will remain, and there is joy and amazingness for you. There are new beginnings and great moments you cannot even imagine them. All you have to do is not lose sight of how fast things can change just because, in this particular situation, they are not.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The best day for love: Saturday, October 1st

The Moon in Sagittarius allows you to see how you feel after such an extended period of reflection and introspection.

Romantically with Mars in Gemini, this planet of passion and ambition is driving you forward in your life, yet with so many planets retrograde, you still feel like the brakes are on when taking action.

Your feelings at this moment hold value because they reaffirm your inner work and what you plan to do, even if you cannot make any sudden moves.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The best day for love: Sunday, October 2nd

First Quarter Moons are a chance to remember what is important, to realign to what it is that you want, and to make sure that you don’t allow yourself to give up.

While you tend to be persistent in matters related to work and finances, you often give up earlier when it comes to romantic relationships. Sometimes the only thing you can do is walk away, but at others, you need to stick around for the uncomfortable to get to the amazing. This may be one of those times.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The best day for love: Friday, September 30th

Taurus energy rules your home environment, which means that the dominating energy changes from last year should now be felt once again for what feels like a sequel.

Saturn is currently still in your zodiac sign which means that you are finishing some important lessons that will truly be behind you after this.

As much as you can be seen as a rebel always going your own way, it may benefit you if instead of trying to control so much about your romantic life or home situation, you just let see what happens.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The best day for love: Sunday, October 2nd

Here is your chance to say everything you have been thinking and feeling. Mercury first entered Virgo at the beginning of August, spurring in-depth conversations in your romantic life.

It sashayed into Libra, turned retrograde and now is turning direct again in Virgo. Expect some themes from the beginning of August to arise again, but this time, both you and your partner will have a unique perspective.

