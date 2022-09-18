Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For September 19 - September 25, 2022

The week of September 19 - 25, 2022 brings the start of the Libra zodiac season, a New Moon and Mercury shifting zodiac signs as it is rebirthed.

How will these changes impact each zodiac sign’s weekly love horoscope starting September 19, 2022?

Each of these shifts, no matter how small or insignificant they feel to you, is actually part of a bigger picture that will positively affect your relationship and help you feel like progress is once again being made.

The Sun shifting into Libra means more balance in life and your relationships.

Libra is one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love, so whenever the zodiac season falls here there is romantic energy to everything.

With so many planets currently retrograde, this will help matters so that you can truly start to rebuild what has felt like it is falling apart.

Mercury entering Virgo as part of its retrograde cycle will allow you to focus on the details of how to actually improve your relationship and alongside the New Moon in Libra occurring shortly after that shift you have been waiting for will finally arrive.

Just remember that new beginnings are made by the effort that you put into them.

Important dates in astrology that affect your weekly love horoscope starting September 19th.

Thursday, September 22nd

The Sun moves into the partnership-dominated sign of Libra today positively affecting relationships. Libra is one of the two ruling signs of Venus which means that this season always brings an energy of focus to your romantic life.

Libra though also cares about balance, reciprocity, and fairness so these can also become a focus around this time. The Sun in astrology rules your external action which means that how you act should be more in alignment with the themes of Libra which will bring positive and fresh energy into your love life.

Friday, September 23rd

Mercury is the planet that rules the mind, this week it shifts into Virgo as part of its retrograde journey.

Mercury is a fast-moving planet that tends to affect relationships by the conversations you have, how vulnerable you are, and even how deep you are willing to go. Mercury has the ability to help you clear the air or reach a compromise.

During its retrograde journey, its purpose is to revisit specific incidents or themes to gain a better perspective.

Almost at the midpoint of its retrograde, it is just about reborn into a new cycle, meaning that things will start to shift and become better as this week progresses.

Rather than talking about what has previously happened, it is going to be about how to move forward together.

Sunday, September 25th

The Libra New Moon is exact on the 25th but will be celebrated on the evening of the 24th. This brings events from mid-May 2022 to a head and offers you a chance to create a new scenario or begin.

During this time, you can expect that those famous Libra themes about balance and reciprocity would come into play but now after some time of reflection, there should be a different outcome.

This is your chance to become better and to have that fresh start that you have been dreaming of.

If your relationship has been challenging lately or even if it has seemed like you might have to end things, this week should bring calming and harmonizing energy.

Peace will be able to be established as well as rediscovering the memory of why you are together. This carries a great deal of loving energy; the important thing though is to make sure that you are incorporating the lessons that you have learned since May as part of this new beginning.

Weekly Love Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for September 19 - September 25, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Sunday, September 25th

Libra is the zodiac sign that represents your romantic relationship, as the New Moon occurs within this sign you will feel an easing of recent tensions.

You are growing Aries, and it may not be in the same direction as your partner, but you need to make sure that you are staying within your integrity and that you are being honest about your feelings.

RELATED:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, September 25th

Uranus being back in alignment with Saturn likely means that you are being tested on your boundaries once again. It may be by a lover or an outside party in terms of the relationship choices that you are making.

The good news is that the Libra energy coming in this week means that you are going to be making healthier decisions and likely realizing just how much you have grown in standing up for what it is you want.

RELATED:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 23rd

There has been a lot of energy lately associated with your home and family life Gemini. As much as it does not feel like matters are settled there is also something here that feels like it is going really well.

Make sure that as Mercury goes back into Virgo that you are being truly vulnerable about your feelings so that you don’t throw away something that is actually pretty wonderful.

RELATED:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, September 22nd

It is time to take action on something related to your home this week. Cancer. While it is still retrograde season, Mercury is beginning a new cycle which means that things should start being focused on the future rather than the past.

Nothing can be changed about anything that is behind you at this point so use the power of your words to start creating the newness that you seek whether it is finally moving in together or taking the steps to end a relationship once and for all.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

RELATED:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, September 25th

Take time this week to reflect on your feelings and organize the thoughts that you have been having about your life and what direction you want to go into.

Make sure that you are being honest about your own intentions and what it is you actually want from life. Then be ready to have some open and honest conversations about life including how available you are for what you say you want from a partner. It may be time to stretch yourself into unchartered territory.

RELATED:

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, September 22nd

Take action, Virgo. That is the message to remember in the week ahead. You have thought about things for long enough, now is the time to trust yourself and decide to take some sort of step forward.

It may be something that is ever evolving or ongoing, but you cannot sit in this period of indecision any longer. Take that first step and remember that knowing what you value most is only part of it, the other is creating a life around it.

RELATED:

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, September 20th

Uranus in Taurus aligns with Saturn in Aquarius and Venus in Virgo prompting you to go through an evolution in your intimate relationship.

This can deal with how emotionally connected or vulnerable you are to your partner or even the phase of life that it feels like you are in. In order to have that amazing deep relationship, you are going to need to be able to present yourself as someone that is ready for it, don’t let fear hold you back.

RELATED:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, September 20th

Saturn in Aquarius aligns with Uranus in Taurus once again bringing together the themes of your home life and romantic relationships. This may be the time to focus on if your home and romantic relationship are the same or if the two are able to support each other.

There is a theme here that is meant to be playing out specifically through next month, this week you should begin to see where the changes need to happen.

RELATED:

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 23rd

You are too smart to care what others think. All the recent Virgo energy has brought better reflection to the romantic decisions that you are making and whether or not they truly align with your desires.

You need to make sure that anything you decide to take on romantically is being done because that is what you genuinely want. A decision made out of wanting to be seen in a certain way or to make others happy will only contribute to the downfall of your love life eventually.

RELATED:

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 23rd

This week might not have a great deal of heavy emotional relationship conversations, but it does involve you and your partner doing something new together or you may meet someone special while venturing out of your comfort zone.

Taking a class together is favored this week like cooking or yoga as you both will want to learn and expand together. Travel is on the table too, just be flexible as it is still Mercury retrograde.

RELATED:

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Friday, September 23rd

You deserve to slow down and feel loved. Allowing yourself to feel loved and secure with a partner does not mean that you are trading in your rebellious and wild spirit, it only means that you are allowing yourself to receive the kind of love that you need. This is a beautiful time for an enriching new level of your relationship to be established, enjoy every moment.

RELATED:

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 24th

As the Libra New Moon arrives alongside Mercury shifting back into Virgo as part of its retrograde it means that the focus will stay on your romantic relationship and the intimacy or transformation that is taking place there right now.

Ultimately, all of this is about bringing in more possibilities and emotional depth, it just may take work through being honest about what it is you truly need. Make sure even if your heart is in the clouds, your feet stay on the ground.

RELATED:

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.