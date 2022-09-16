The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 17, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The Moon will be in Gemini. The Sun is in Virgo, and the day's energy comes with Life Path 5, the Freedom seeker.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You have to tell the truth, Aries. There are times when being honest means taking a risk, but you struggle with keeping information to yourself. If you know what you have to say will help someone else, then this might be reason enough for you to do it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

A lot of time has passed, Taurus, and you are feeling the weight of life on your shoulders. But, there's this little light at the end of the tunnel that promises you all the blessings your hard work has earned you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Good friends, great conversations, and a wonderful meal are the aim for today. You need people in your life who embrace you and love you for who you are. Try to make time for it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You may be starting a new job or project this week, and it will give you a strong sense of fulfillment and joy.

You are putting your stamp of approval on this work and it will highlight your talents and wonderful skills.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Once you know that the universe has your back and you are fully supported by your spirit guides, there's nothing to fear.

You are ready to spread your wings like a bird ready to fly high, and experience all that the world has for your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Be careful with your decisions, and if you feel tempted to bend the rules a bit, think twice.

The law is on your side unless you break it. You may think that no one is watching but speeding or doing something that is risky could put you at risk for a ticket or a day in court. Play it safe.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You don't have to fight every single battle that comes up.

Everyone holds strong opinions, but there are times to respectfully disagree and create space between you and the other person.

You may find it impossible to maintain a friendship, but sometimes it is better to let go and love from a distance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You are falling in love, Scorpio, and this time you are being hit hard.

There are so many areas of compatibility and you can't believe after so many mismatched relationships, you are finally face-to-face with your ONE.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Keep both your feet on the ground, Sagittarius. You are putting someone on a pedestal that is creating vulnerability.

Be open to seeing their positive traits, but also their red flags. At the end of the day, both matter to your future and love life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

A good relationship is both work and chemistry. You have to put a lot of time and energy into having the love life you want.

A partnership requires 50/50 effort and if you both aren't giving as much as you can, things may not work the way you hoped.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Open your heart, Aquarius. Spiritual growth is worth working on, Aquarius.

Meditation, prayer, and actively reading books that feed your soul are essential to your daily life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

People and personalities are complicated things, and you may not get along with someone.

You aren't going to be everyone's cup of tea, and it can be hard to admit. Just be nice and polite, even if a friendship could not develop. You tried.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.