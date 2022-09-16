The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 17, 2022

Today brings lovers a new kind of luck, and it's the kind that depends on hope and determination.

Because the transits aren't completely 'pro-love' during this day, we'll have to rely on the transit that can go either way, and that is, of course, the Quarter Moon in Gemini.

Here we have a condition: You can make everything in your relationship as good as it can get IF you literally believe it into being.

OK, while that sounds very woo-woo, it also happens to be true-true. And why would you even be reading this if you weren't prone to a little woo-woo-ness yourself?

So, today is the day that we who wish to have a good love life will place our faith in the Law of Attraction.

We want it, therefore we will manifest it. It's that easy. What destroys the Law of Attraction best? Doubt. One teeny teensy bit of doubt is all it takes to break one's resolve and ruin one's hope.

So we need to push the Quarter Moon in Gemini over the edge, meaning, we need to tip the scales towards the positive, the possible, and the manifest.

The Law of Attraction is basically a one-pointed concentration on a simple outcome. Enough mental energy hits the spot and we find ourselves living the idea we were only just thinking about.

The Law of Attraction is how we're going to get through this day with flying colors, as it essentially implies that today, certain zodiac signs will believe in their own relationships so much and to such a degree that your unshakeable faith will restore it to its best form.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 17, 2022 are:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have to be strong enough to believe without flinching, on this topic or any topic for that matter, and Aries, you've always been a believer. When you focus, the world revolves — you cause revolutions with your mind and you are always successful.

If you are in a loving relationship right now, then you'll want this to continue, as you've come to realize that this world is a cold, harsh place to be in if you don't have a partner by your side to ward off the cold.

You are filled with gratitude today as you count the blessings of your life, no matter what you've been through, but there's one thing that you won't budge on; your love life.

Today brings you luck because you are ready to push Gemini over to the other side, which is symbolic of the Quarter Moon waxing towards being full. You and your partner will use this energy to 'wax towards full' and you'll feel extremely confident that what you have is going to last.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've decided that positivity is the way to live your own life, as you're becoming tired of the nonstop negativity that seems to pervade everyday life. You want more than to aspire to become the world's greatest skeptic; you desire a full life with love and health and a great mental mindset.

Because you are someone who spends a lot of time in your head, you need to know that your basic reality is doing OK and that nothing on the outside is going to ruin that which is going on inside you this means you need a solid romantic relationship that you can count on.

You don't want to become just another statistic in the long line of broken hearts and failed relationships, and your partner feels the same.

Together, you can surpass the negative expectations and rise above the idea that all couples eventually fall apart. This is not you, this is not your partner. You and your mate will make a firm decision today to succeed, together. Nothing is going to get you down.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You know that in your world, you don't just fall into luck, you make it. And you happen to have a romantic partner who believes in the same kind of effort as you do.

While the Quarter Moon in Gemini is in the sky, you both come to the conclusion that 'doing things by the book' is for other people, and that you'd both stand to succeed better if you just took it upon yourselves to re-write the laws of love and romance.

You will do it your way, on this day, and when you feel the power of that choice, you'll never go back to ordinary expectations. Both you and your partner will be making a decision today as to how to proceed with the rest of your lives together.

This will culminate in bonding, a marriage, or something that declares your union. You want this, they want it, and so be it — it is now your reality. Believing is seeing, Cancer, and you are a firm believer in your relationship.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.