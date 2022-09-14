The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 15, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 15, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

Today's tarot brings with it amazing news for several zodiac signs. Some zodiac signs will finally experience a much-needed breakthrough in a difficult relationship. Others will find the courage within themselves to let the past stay where it belongs.

Part of the day's positivity comes from a change in Moon signs.

The Moon will leave the zodiac sign of Taurus to enter Gemini this afternoon.

The Sun continues to be in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Today's numerology, a Life Path 3, the Creative, allows us to have more open conversations and fun thinking about the future.

How will this impact your zodiac sign? Find yours to learn more.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

What's on your mind, Aries? The Ace of Swords often comes up when you are about to have a breakthrough.

A tough problem may finally be solved by a loophole you discover. Your way of thinking can change and help you to see something you had missed before. Lucky you!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are one tough cookie, Taurus, and despite any challenges, you face today you will be ready.

The Emperor tarot card acts as an inspiration that the demons and dragons you face today will be slayed and you arise as the warrior of the day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

A collaborative project is on the horizon, Gemini. The Three of Pentacles is a sign that a meeting of like minds will happen. Have you thought about joining a group?

Being around people with whom you share common interests, can be fun. Perhaps it is time to take a leap of faith and check it out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

A solution can come through for you that helps to improve the flow of life. You may have tried various angles and approaches without success.

Today, the Magician tarot card indicates that by being persistent you find the key needed to unlock the door to what works.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Life is about giving and taking, Leo, and when you are a person who loves to give it can be hard to receive.

You may encounter a person who is just as generous as you are, and it will be your turn to let a friend lavish their love on you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Today you can be inspired. You may or may not think of yourself as creative, Virgo, but today your mind will be full of ideas ... many of which you may want to try. The experiences you have when you do something crafty can be a lot of fun for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Are you going through a hard time, Libra? The Nine of Wands during times of overwhelm where life seems to be bigger and stronger than you.

No matter how small you feel, you are much stronger than you realize and will overcome.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

How you go about creating a spiritual experience is unique to who you are.

You can set a goal to meditate first thing in the morning or late in the evening, but unless you put it into practice, what you hope to achieve will not happen.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You can choose to change your focus, Sagittarius. When someone breaks your heart, the pain can be unbearable, but don't stay there.

An ex is not worth your homage to their memory. Feel your emotions but then get up and make it a point to move forward.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are a go-getter, but you also want to remain connected with your feminine side.

You want to be soft and nurturing, and to remember that you are a giver of life and love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

When luck arrives, your readiness makes a difference.

You will want to work hard on your dreams so that when that opportunity comes to you, it's your chance to jump and make exactly this moment everything you dreamed it could be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Problems with family, your job, or with friends can drain you of your happiness, but not for long.

The Sun tarot card lets you know that all you face will come to an end. Great things are in store for you, Pisces, so hang in there.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.