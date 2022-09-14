The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Sad About Love During The Moon Trine Pluto on September 15, 2022

Moon trine Pluto is here because apparently, we needed a transit to make us feel sad about love on Thursday, September 15, 2022 as if that doesn't happen often enough. OK, we'll just deal with it.

Once again, we'll be in that head-space where we either feel like love has passed us by, or that we can't hold on to what we have for reasons. Moon trine Pluto will have us digging in the dirt of our psyche to find out what happened and why we are not satisfied with our love lives.

Feeling sad about love is so common that it borders on hilarious; we really are a funny bunch, we humans.

We want love more than anything else, and because of the depth of this desire, we become attached to an ideal.

We start to believe that the ideal is the only thing to live up to, and when that ideal isn't obvious or even 'there' we toss ourselves into the pit of despair, where we decry: "Nobody loves me." Waa.

This transit is sneaky in so much as it creeps up on us and makes us feel like there's really something wrong with us.

We wonder why the 'whole world' seems to be happy in love, and yet, here we are, mopey, complaining, and without the perfect person to make our dreams come true.

Half the problem is that we continuously compare ourselves to other people, and we always assume they are having a better time with love than we are. Hint: they're not. This is life. Good times and bad for everyone.

These three zodiac signs feel sad about love during the Moon trine Pluto on September 15, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you'll need to avoid today is falling too far into that pit of despair because you are starting to associate your life with failure and lack of love, and that's just not true.

What is true, however, is that you've kept yourself away from love so as to not have your heart broken. During Moon trine Pluto, love will literally feel terrifying to you, but rather than owning up to your terror, you will simply sink back down into your comfort zone where you spend most of your time feeling sad about it.

You have always wanted real love, a true love that's what everybody else has, right? Each and every time you begin to compare yourself with others, you feel bad; you feel as though you've failed yourself.

You want an ideal and you can't grasp the fact that this ideal is non-existent. Perhaps keeping it alive is what keeps you sad, and during the Moon trine Pluto, you may even discover that staying sad is part of what keeps you loveless.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Love doesn't feel like it's part of your destiny, and while you're just as much of a subject for love as anybody else, you are way too afraid to get into a relationship.

You may have been in love once, a long time ago, but when that fell apart, so did all of your hope for love in the future. What you'll be suffering from during Moon trine Pluto is the celebration of your own sadness. This has become routine for you, this lack of belief.

Because you have no faith in love, you've stopped trying. Now, you receive whatever affection you can get through superficial relationships, but if you even for a moment start to think about commitment or settling down with someone special, you freak out and back off.

The reason you are so sad about love is that you aren't open to the idea of seeing it as joyous or full of potential. All in good time, Libra, all in good time.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You could go either way with Moon trine Pluto energy, as sometimes you enjoy the feeling of sadness. It's an indulgence for you, Scorpio, and it helps you to deal with the pressure you've put on yourself for wanting a love that doesn't seem to be happening.

Rather than slink into darkness, you simply deal with your feelings as they show up, and during this new transit, you'll be feeling sad and somewhat melancholy. It's OK, you've been here before and unfortunately, you believe you'll definitely be here again. And so, you write your own self-fulfilling prophecy; love has passed you by and so be it.

Your mood may turn from sadness to anger on this day, but this is how you process your life. You are wise and intelligent, and if you must go through this thing called life without 'great and superior' love, then bring it on. It's all OK with you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.