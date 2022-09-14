The Relationship & Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 15, 2022

For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 15, 2022.

It's amazing how our focus shifts when we fall in love, and as Venus begins to break away from the influence of the Sun we too can begin to feel our hearts thaw.

Venus will speak to Uranus in Taurus opening the door to dating and socializing after a breakup or a change in your relationship's status.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 15, 2022:

Aries

Wires get crossed today when it comes to love and responsibilities.

Be soft when you need to ask a loved one to run an errand or give you help on a timely task.

Taurus

Today could be the day for a big purchase — a stunning engagement ring.

The stars may be in your favor as someone is ready to ask for your hand in marriage.

Gemini

When you know what you want from love and your romantic life it can be hard to resist going for it.

You may not have expected love to happen at this time, but circumstances and fate play out in the most unexpected way.

Cancer

Talking about an ex may have its place and time, but today it is best to keep thoughts and feelings about a former partner at bay.

A current love may feel offended and it can become a hinder to your relationship.

Leo

Two things that often don't mix well are loans and friendship.

Today, an old friend may need to borrow some money from you and this may be a big no-no to your partner. Consider a generous donation to their cause instead.

Virgo

How you want to be viewed in the world and the way you view yourself could be at odds today.

You can be hard on yourself when things don't go just right. Your loved one may see this in you and try to help you view your flaws in a more beautiful and forgiving way.

Libra

Hope gets restored when you finally let go of the past and the memory of an ex-partner no longer hurts your heart as it did before.

This can be a sign that you're ready to begin dating again.

Scorpio

It's good to talk things over with a friend who understands how you feel.

You don't always need to chat with a therapist about a relationship problem. A good friend may be all the sounding board that you need.

Sagittarius

You are protective of those you love. Today may have you sense that a person is under an antagonistic attack.

If so, you may rush in to comfort them and shield their heart from emotional harm with your love.

Capricorn

You experience the sensual and spiritual side of love, Capricorn.

When you get a taste of what is real, it can be so hard for you to forget what you've learned, because now you know.

Aquarius

Aquarius, your heart opens wide to receive the love that you've waited for your whole life.

The future begins to unfold for you in romance because you are more than ready.

Pisces

People-pleasing can be a hard habit to break, but once you overcome your need to make everyone happy something magical happens.

You learn to pursue your own goals and dreams and find your life to be filled with everything you have ever wanted.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.