The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, September 15, 2022

On September 15 2022 the energy is ruled by retrograde Uranus in Taurus which means three zodiac signs get the best horoscopes.

The unvierse is trying to show you the immense amount of power that you have in your own life.

Uranus is the great awakener, the planet that can bring unexpected moments and surprises into your life, but it also helps to set you free.

Uranus began its retrograde just under a month ago on August 24th and will continue its journey of reflection until January 22, 2023.

This is an extended period of time as Uranus generally spends about half the year direct and another half in retrograde motion.

During this time, you are called to reflect on what has been going on and what already has changed within your life.

This can be relationship matters, career, friends, family, or even how you have changed and grown as an individual.

All of it though is so that you can have some greater peace within yourself which will then help you determine which direction you want to move in next.

If all the changes you have been through resonate and feel like you are moving ahead, then you will be encouraged to keep progressing.

However, if it seems that you took a few steps back or are not feeling fulfilled by your choices, this is your chance to do things differently.

Many of the themes that Uranus brings up are regards to freedom which today as it aligns with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius it is clear there are still obstacles that are preventing you from truly embracing your deepest desires for an authentic life.

Saturn is the planet of rules, responsibilities, and boundaries.

As it moves through its own retrograde phase it helps you put the pieces together of important karmic lessons.

It provides a space for the deep work that helps you transform your life from feeling like you are stuck within a particular pattern to being free to live your life on your own terms.

As these two meet today, an important door is opened within you and your life pairing up the lessons that you are currently learning with what is changing in your life.

This allows you to be in a space to know which direction you take will ultimately lead to greater freedom and autonomy in your own life.

With today’s energy, you will actually be shown how much of the restriction that you feel right now is actually yours versus thinking that it is just the way that life is.

This means that you are and have always been the only one that can free yourself so that you can step into that next chapter and into feeling at home within your own existence.

The Taurus Moon will connect with the Virgo Sun and Pluto in Capricorn emphasizing this desire for not just freedom, but happiness, joy, and love.

Today you start to see that the freedom you experience in your life is a feeling that begins within yourself.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, September 15, 2022 include:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus and the Moon are both in your zodiac sign today, which is the perfect recipe to have a massive realization involving the truth of your feelings.

As the great awakener has been moving through your sign for the past few years a great deal has changed, but it does not mean that you have allowed yourself the time to catch up emotionally.

Right now, with Uranus retrograde, you are being given a chance to not just reflect on what has occurred within your life this year but since 2018 when this planet first entered your zodiac sign.

Uranus will still be here until 2026 so it is not quite done with the transformation that it will bring, but you are in a rebuilding process. Take today to let your feelings catch up to your new reality so that you can see clearly what direction you want to move into next.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn is in its last retrograde in your sign which means that there are a lot of finalities associated with what has been on your mind and that you have been moving through recently. Today Saturn aligns with Uranus giving you some much-needed closure and that deep exhale that you have been longing to take.

You do not need to wait for everything to be settled, or good to free yourself to be happy. There has been a lot of healing taking place in recent years, but it is also about understanding that there also will always be more.

You cannot let what is still in progress take you away from enjoying all that you have accomplished or created within your life. Use today to embrace what is working and learn to get some emotional distance from what may still not be so that not a day is wasted on this beautiful journey of life.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Sun is making its way through the last degrees of Virgo preparing to turn into Libra next week. This is your chance to make the most of this time so that you can grow in all the ways that you are meant to during this time.

Your zodiac season is also your solar return, marking the exact positioning of the Sun at the time of your birth.

This is an extremely powerful time and with so many planets in retrograde right now it means that there is some important growth for you to undergo.

Take this time and reflect back on not just the past year but on your life experiences to see how they are coming together in the choices that you are making. Mercury is currently retrograde in your sign giving you a deeper chance to reflect especially on how thoughts manifest your life's reality.

As the Virgo Sun aligns with the Taurus Moon today, it is a chance to reconnect to some deeper feelings that you may not always allow yourself to embrace but that ultimately will help you move forward.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.