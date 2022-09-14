The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, September 15, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 15, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Taurus entering Gemini, with the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Gemini is symbolized by a glyph that looks like a doorway.

Referred to as The Twins, Gemini brings attention to communication, communities, and all things related to data, transportation, and how these things help us to grow and change.

The Moon will remain in Gemini through the rest of the week. How will these changes impact your zodiac sign?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Keep an eye on the clock, Aries. The Moon remains in your money sector during peak work hours, but later in the evening shifts into sociable Gemini.

Today can be the perfect day for ending a strong work day with a dinner social to link up with a few friends.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tend to a few priorities then cut loose a bit later, Taurus. When the Moon finishes its transit in your zodiac sign today, it's best to plug along to finish personal errands.

Later, when the Moon enters your money sector, make time for planning your financial future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, the past gets left behind as you see what you need to see about events leading up to today.

The Moon enters your zodiac sign late this afternoon, which gives you a boost of motivation to do something special just for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may find a renewed sense of clarity, Cancer about friendships, and work dynamics that kicked off your week.

The Moon in Taurus connected with Uranus yesterday bringing sudden insights, and once it enters Gemini, you may feel ready to cut a few ties and move forward without worrying about the past.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Work can keep you busy today, but you can find the perfect balance between business and pleasure.

Friendships can be the glue that holds things together, Leo. The day ends with plenty of time to let certain people know you care and are thinking of them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Old habits die hard, and while the Moon remains in Taurus most of the morning, you may appreciate and value predictable routines that keep stress low and productivity high.

The Moon enters your career sector later in the day, which may have you longing for new challenges.

It can be tempting to think about changing jobs or quiet quitting or getting lost on TikTok watching others rant about workplace politics.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What a day to be alive, Libra. Today, you may find yourself counting lucky stars as the universe shows you how generous people can be.

A secret wish can be heard from your heart and answered all in one day, just before the day closes with the Moon in Gemini.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your love life takes a turn in a new direction, Scorpio. A secret admirer may finally find the courage to show you their love and adoration in the most practical way.

You may not even notice it until someone else points in out or get a dose of honesty from a friend who has been noticing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

After all is said and done, you can truly be practical about life and love.

So, when the Moon starts off in Taurus, you're all work and business, preferring to keep your focus on what brings in the money.

But, at the end of the day, your heartstrings can be pulled toward love, where a passion project awaits.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Romance can be hard to resist when the Moon is in Taurus most of the day, but work and responsibilities will pull you back into reality.

The day can fly by without you realizing how quickly your deadliness starts to come up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's always a good idea to stay in touch with people who you used to work with in the past.

Check-in on LinkedIn or other social media platforms where former colleagues can be found.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are more open and expressive about life and your thoughts than usual while the Moon goes from Taurus to Gemini. You may enjoy chatting with friends between personal errands.

If you love to listen to talk radio or podcasts, enjoy time on the road learning with a good personal development book.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.