The Daily Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 14, 2022

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

Today will be one of those days where we feel like there is so much to do and not enough time to do it.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus which rules our material possessions and the finer things in life that money can buy.

Taurus rules the Hierophant tarot card which represents tradition, religious organizations, and their leaders.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign, Virgo which encourages doing small tasks and focusing on our health.

Today's numerology is 2, The Harmonizer, and this reminds us that we need to find balance in life, even when we know we have to adult and get our jobs done.

How will today impact your zodiac sign, according to your tarot horoscope? Read on to find out.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

The year is nearly over, Aries, so it's the perfect time to buy a new planner. If you love to think about your future goals with a visual reminder, schedule some time this week to begin working on a vision board.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Someone special is about to enter your life. When you meet this person, the conversation flows naturally and everything you do together runs smoothly. This relationship is going to bring you much joy and help boost your creative energy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

When two people outgrow each other it is obvious. You no longer seem to agree on topics you used to, and your interest begins to head in different directions. This happens, Gemini. Let what will be, be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

To create something peace and quiet are needed. You will want to carve out some free time to focus, free from unnecessary distractions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You know what you want, Leo, so with your eyes on the prize start rushing toward the future. You can listen to advise, but it won't stop you from pursuing your dreams.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

When life feels hard, you may want to give up, but don't be so quick to throw in the towel and call it a day. You have too much work to do. Giving up now will keep you from accomplishing your goals.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

This is your day, Libra. You can take on the world and make things happen. Start the day early so you can charge ahead without any doubts in your mind about what you plan to get done today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Great things are coming to you, and even when there's a bit of rain to your day, it won't disappoint you. In your heart, you know that dark clouds disappear just as quickly as they came in. Your day ends strong.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It feels like the rug gets pulled out from beneath you, Sagittarius. When you are hit hard by the sad news, don't shrug your shoulders and pretend it doesn't hurt. You are entitled to your true feelings.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Early in the morning, you need a little getaway from the stress and noise of life. A little time out will give you a chance to recharge your emotional batteries and feel refreshed for the rest of the day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Practice makes perfect, Aquarius. You have certain creative talents that are worth cultivating and refining. Today you may decide to pursue a new goal or adventure that will be fun but also require perseverance and grit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You may hear news of someone having an affair. While someone's decision to stray from a relationship can be enough to cause you to judge their choices, your sensitive nature may also desire to understand their reasons why.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.