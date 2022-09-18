The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Has Problems During Moon Sextile Uranus On September 19, 2022

Let's look at it this way: if we are already having difficulties with our love lives, then today, during Moon sextile Uranus, we should see just how difficult things have become, and whether we should proceed with trying to fix them, or whether we should come to an agreement with our partners, where the only conclusion is to split up.

While that may ring the gong of terror into the hearts of those who simply cannot bear the idea of breaking up, there are other couples who know the inevitable is coming.

This immensely frustrating transit — Moon sextile Uranus — shows us all that we can no longer tolerate in the person we're romantically tied to. We didn't want it to get this bad, and yet, here we are, watching time pass by as our relationship gets worse and worse by the day.

The most noticeable problem today comes in the form of nit-picking our mates while they shut down on us. Yep, that old issue; one person finds fault in the other, and the other person refuses to be a part of that conversation. The ol' 'shut down.' And when they shutdown meets the nag, we have ourselves a problem, Houston.

That's how today's transit gets us. With Moon sextile Uranus, we will break our relationship down into two parts: who does the disturbing, and who gets to be disturbed. It's like we're playing off of enemy camps today; whatever made the relationship good in the first place has been forgotten or pushed aside. Today is the day where all we see is 'what's wrong' with the person we're with.

The three zodiac signs whose love life has problems during the Moon sextile Uranus on September 19, 2022, include:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Uranus energy makes you want to be a little more outspoken than you usually are, and if that takes the form of you berating the person you are in love with, then that's just something they're going to have to deal with. You're not exactly in a forgiving mood, and that means you've given yourself full reign to be and act as you wish to be...in a foul mood where nothing gets by you.

You are judgmental and picky today; you want to test your relationship to see if it really does have the legs you once thought it might, until recent times when you started to doubt that anything good could come out of it.

You are just down on the person you are with and you can't seem to find anything good in them. You don't care if this is a reflection of your own inadequacies, in fact, you don't care about much more on this day, during Moon sextile Uranus, than getting your words out. If they hurt, then your partner is just going to have to deal with it.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might find yourself saying, "I told you so" on this day, to the person you are with, and it will be in reference to the way you are, and how they should have known you'd be this way. You are an original...but sometimes you are always quite selfish and unthinking; you told this to your partner a long time ago.

You warned them that you don't back down when you want to go after something for yourself and that their best shot at supporting you in this is to back off and just let you be you.

Today brings you Moon sextile Uranus, and with it comes the opportunity to once again follow one of your dreams...you need to be alone for this. And that means you need to tell your partner that they are not allowed in.

They've already expressed to you how they hate being left out, but if they haven't gotten the point as of yet, then you're not about to take them through the baby steps of understanding you. Your relationship is built on shaky ground, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As you already know, you are a giver. You give and give until you are depleted of all you have, and this day lets you know that you are serious and totally TAPPED. You've got nothing left to give and when it comes to your romantic relationship, you're basically leaving it for them to fix.

You'll even tell them this as you feel very strained by all that's gone on recently.

During Moon sextile Uranus, you'll find it very difficult to suddenly drum up something resembling hope, and you may just throw in the towel, so to speak.

Basically, you've had it, and unless your partner can come up with some miracle cure to help the relationship resume in a good way, then you're about ready to call it quits. You just don't have the energy to fix what's been broken, and in your mind, during this transit, you may just see the entire breakup as inevitable. The damage may be too forgone.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.