The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For September 19 - 25, 2022

How can it possibly be anything other than an awesomely awesome week when we have the kind of lineup of transits that we have going on during September 19 - 25, 2022?

We are in for it, folks, so hang on because this week is about to be one of the 'better' ones. We're looking at some very helpful and beneficial astrological transits that will raise us up and keep us feeling confident.

This week brings us Moon sextile Venus, Moon in Leo, Jupiter in Aries, the Sun in Libra, and the Autumnal Equinox for starters.

Everything here in this lineup spells personal growth, broad-minded thinking, and luck in love and romance.

If we are smart, we can play this week for all its worth and keep it going but this really depends on how we work with the opportunities that come our way.

We may be required to take risks or do things we've never done before.

We may also come to know that the only way we can move forward in our lives is by taking those risks and just jumping in before we feel how warm or cold those waters are.

As we work our way towards Libra, we tend to feel some of Libra's traits seep into our personal lives. We may feel a little more even-keeled and clear-headed during this time, which will supply us with the kind of confidence you can't fake.

All of our moves this week will be made intelligently and without drama. We stand to benefit in both health and emotional states.

For some zodiac, this will be incredibly refreshing as this is the best week to heal from some emotional toil. This week ushers in the ability to let go, move forward, and have faith in the positive.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes, September 19 - 25, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As someone who is born in the direct middle of the year, you react positively to seasonal changes as they seem to put you back on track again.

During the autumnal equinox which coincides with the Sun in Libra, you'll be feeling one hundred percent complete with both your decision-making and the vision that you have of yourself in the future. You know where you're going for the first time in a long while, Gemini, and it feels better than good to be able to follow this path.

Nothing this week has you second-guessing yourself as that Libra influence seems to balance you out very well. The beginning of the week may be dedicated to having deep conversations that lead to major revelations, while the second half of the week will be all business.

You are not deterred by love-related issues this week, but you may notice an upgrade in certain friendships. All in all, this week makes you feel cool and confident.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week has you feeling pleasantly surprised to see that many people in your life have been thinking of you. Being that it's your birthday season, you tend to fall into the same kind of thinking that you did when you were a child: 'Where are my birthday presents?'

All you really want is to be loved and remembered, and you dread the idea of being left out or forgotten.

Well, fear not, Virgo, as this week has you at the center of just about everybody's thoughts and your need to be loved will not only be fulfilled, but the people in your life will make you feel secure and adored.

Expect to be a part of something that you've never done before during this week. This could be as a result of some party you may attend, or an outing that will contain many of your closest friends. You don't like being alone and this week has you in the company of everyone you love. This is going to be a very good (and fun) week for you, Virgo.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If there was a week that could be considered something a person needs, it's this week and you are the one who needs it. While some look forward to vacations or weeks off from work, this week, September 18 - 24 is going to act in the same way for you but you won't be on vacation.

Creativity is your main force this week, as you are particularly open to Jupiter influences, and during this time, you may find yourself doing what you love to do best: getting so deeply involved in a personal project that you lose yourself in it totally.

This is part of the Libra balancing act and the feeling will grow stronger as you get closer and closer to the Libra Sun, which arrives on September 23. As long as you are firmly established in a creative project, you can afford to lose yourself in it, as this is what gives you your greatest strength. Everything you experience this week will add to your experience of clarity and balance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.