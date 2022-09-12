The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 13, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 13, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

The Moon will leave the zodiac sign of Aries to enter Taurus this afternoon. The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Today's numerology is 1, the Leader.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Today may bring with it a few setbacks, and it can feel like a tough start to the week.

However, challenges are nuggets of opportunity, Aries.

When you find a problem, and solve it, you reveal how amazingly talented you truly are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Focus on the positives, Taurus.

Count your blessings today and be sure to remain optimistic and open to all the great things that can happen for you this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Take time to see life from other people's perspectives, Gemini. There are times when you can be a bit short-sighted about a relationship's problem.

A miscommunication may be easy to resolve when you keep the focus on your part.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Try to be flexible, Cancer.

A situation can be difficult enough without personality conflicts added to the problem. Remember that people always come before things.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Change is never easy, Leo. However, it's an important part of growing as a person.

Pride can prevent you from seeing the good in trying something new, but once you start you will find the process truly enjoyable for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Are you holding on to the past, Virgo? The past can feel safer than the present or the future because you know what to expect.

It's important to keep moving forward so you avoid old patterns that hold you back from all you can become.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You don't have to know the answer to every question, Libra.

You just need to be willing to keep trying new angles to see what will work for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

A new idea is born inside of you, Scorpio.

You may not know where to start just yet; however, you can begin by writing down what you are envisioning to see if this dream has legs to stand on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Use your critical thinking skills, Sagittarius. You know how to vet out problems and even difficult people.

Trust your instincts and when you see a problem manifest, don't run away from it; run toward it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Happy memories are the glue of childhood, and when you reflect on all that you've experienced it reminds you of how wonderful your life can be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

The universe has your back, Aquarius. When you wonder if life will ever get better know that things are already beginning to happen for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Love the life you live, Pisces. Why wait to treat yourself when you can do it now? If you see something you want, indulge yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.