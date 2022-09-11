Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 12, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 11, 2022
Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 12, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.
The Sun is in Virgo. The Moon is in Aries. Today's numerology is a 9, the Humanitarian.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed
More is not always better, Aries. Today, take a minimalistic approach to your day.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed
Give what you can, Taurus. When you can be generous with materialistic things, spiritual blessings follow.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed
You love being an open book, Gemini. Today, what you see is what you get when you're around others.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Strength, reversed
Your softer side shows, Cancer. Your weaknesses are wonderful strengths when applied in a way that they help you and others.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed
You are ready to make a big decision, Leo. You were on the fence for a little while, but now the choice is clear to you.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles
There's no better time than now to act, Virgo. You are ready to pursue a vision. You will make the time even if you're busy.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Wands
Be a peacemaker, Libra. You are done with arguing over nothing. You take the lead in bringing calm back into your home life.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed
Your emotions got the best of you for a moment, Scorpio. But today you are in charge of your feelings, not the other way around.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Two of Pentacles
It's hard to decide what type of gift to buy someone you love, Sagittarius. Sleep on it, as an idea can come to you later.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Page of Cups
Your emotions can cloud your judgment, Capricorn. When all else fails, ask a friend you trust for input.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed
Things can get disorganized, Aquarius. When life takes an unexpected turn, it's the universe's way of getting your attention.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Page of Pentacles
Ask for what you need, Pisces. When you desire more money, it will come to you because the universe listens to your requests.
