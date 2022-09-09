Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 10, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 09, 2022
Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 10, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.
Full Moons are wonderful times to charge crystals and recharge tarot cards.
The Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and if you have a deck of tarot cards that is new or used, you may want to lay them out in the moonlight to cleanse them.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
You are ready for big changes, Aries. But, you understand that others may not be as open to certain ideas as you are right now. You can be patient and follow the crowd for a little while. Secretly you will be plotting your next steps.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed
Life feels a bit chaotic and disorganized right now. You will need to go back to square one to find out where the mess started. Once you figure out where things fell out of line, you'll fix it in a jiffy.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The World, reversed
Don't let a moment have you thinking that life is unfair and unkind. What can seem like bad luck is actually a wonderful surprise that benefits you in a sweet way.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed
You are finally over the hump of problems you faced this week. There's a lull at the end of the day that allows you to catch your breath. It's a great time to regroup and consider your next adventure.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed
Coming up with new ideas is not easy, so when your imagination seems to be at a full stop do something fun. Your mind needs a little change of scenery and soon you'll feel refreshed.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
Your heart knows, Virgo. When you are uncertain about what you need to do regarding a relationship, listen to your heart. It will never steer you wrong.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed
It's time to be vocal about your truth, Libra. You have been keeping things to yourself for quite some time, but now it's good to be open and honest with yourself and others.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed
The romance may be gone from your current relationship but that does not necessarily mean that the love has died. You may need to do something as a couple to rekindle the flame you once felt before. Start talking about what you'd like to explore together and see what sparks fly.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Eight of Wands
When someone is trying to move too quickly into a relationship it can feel like a whirlwind. At first, you're flattered but their overflow of attention can be a huge red flag.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed
You are done with the fighting, Capricorn. It's been an exhausting time and you are ready to wave the white flag of surrender. All you want at this time is some peace.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Justice
You may find yourself playing the role of the referee with friends who cannot seem to get along. It's not easy to have to be both jury and judge, but you can be fair and impartial.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed
Your heart speaks all of the time, Pisces. This may be the time that you discover something wonderful about your future and gain clarity that is much-needed for your love life.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.