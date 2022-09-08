The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, September 9, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 9, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aquarius entering Pisces, with the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, September 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you have a few things you'd like to finish up before the weekend, this is the right time to do it.

The Full Moon arrives tomorrow in the sign of Pisces, and the energy builds making it much easier to remove old ways of thinking and connect to what you want to receive more of in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When the Moon is in the sign of Pisces, you may find yourself in situations where you meet someone and realize later that the connection was imperfect in some way.

Today allows you to reflect on these little moments of insight that teach you more about your likes and wants in business and nonromantic relationships.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Dreams can feel like a reality that is far off in the distance, but that's only the start of your journey, Gemini.

Your hopes and dreams just need a little reshaping and help from you to take form.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's a wonderful day for embarking on the mysterious journey of life where you can explore your thoughts and feelings from a distance.

Today's Moon in Pisces, it's perfect for taking a less emotional approach by journaling and writing down your thoughts with deep honesty.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's always nice to feel like you have nothing to hide from anyone in life.

Today's Moon in Pisces helps to release the pressure of being perfect. Today, aim to be your truest, authentic self.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is on your mind today as the Moon continues to transit your relationship sector.

You may consider taking a small break this weekend from the dating scene to put a few things in your life in order so that when you return to your search for love you feel much more organized and ready for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you've focused quite a bit on work this week, and there needs to be a little more time for love.

Today, you may feel extra busy even though your desires are to take a break and focus on romance.

Make plans to do something you enjoy with a loved one tomorrow and get all your errands completed today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have a deeply romantic nature and you love the idea of love and all that it can bring into your life.

With the Moon in dreamy Pisces, you can easily become lost in the idea of love, and for you, this may be something you will want to enjoy as much as possible.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your independent nature gets a boost of confidence when the Moon is in Pisces.

Delight yourself in doing things your way and enjoying the pursuit of freedom.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You love an honest, heart-to-heart conversation, Capricorn, and today your desire to connect on a soul level is heartfelt and pure.

Today is perfect for spending a nice night out with a close friend enjoying an evening catching up on your lives and discussing anything that you desire.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's perfect for evaluating your financial outlook for the rest of the year.

The next few days are perfect for cutting back on unnecessary expenses that drain your pocketbook but do not give you a good return on your investment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, when the Moon is in your sign, you feel things more deeply. Your sensitivity and intuition may feel stronger than usual.

With the Full Moon coming up tomorrow in your zodiac sign, it's the perfect time to do some introspection and think about your future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.