The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Venus In Virgo Starting September 5, 2022

Take note: there's a difference between those who may be fortunate enough to have a lucky day in love and those who see improvement in their love life.

Today is about the latter; there are couples out there who stand to improve their relationships, and our main helper today comes in the form of Venus in Virgo.

For couples who know that they are solid with their mate, this is the transit season for upgrades.

Being that we are not computer programs, the idea of an upgrade sounds good but cold. Nevertheless, we are due for an upgrade today as the heavens seem bent on making us happy, or perhaps it's really about setting up the right conditions so that we can make ourselves happy.

Venus is no slouch when it comes to helping love live out; in fact, if we are open to change, we may find that today brings about surprising change and the concept of newness. For some couples, the idea of 'newness' sounds pretty dang hopeful. And, it's nice to have something to look forward to, always.

Today's astrological weather allows us to take a deep look at what we've got so that we can work on it together, with our partners. This isn't something we do alone; this day relies upon partnership and a stated goal of success in love.

The point of today, for certain signs of the Zodiac, is to admit one's faults and work on mending what has been broken. Today is all about hope, but it will require concentration, respect for the other person and dedication to staying together. With clear goals in mind, we can absolutely improve our love lives.

These three zodiac signs see how their love life improves during Venus in Virgo starting September 5, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may be at the crossroads of something big in your love relationship. You could stop, take the time to analyze what's going on, or you could bulldozer your way out of it, leaving them in the dust, wondering where you went.

You don't want to do that though you've been tempted. You want to take responsibility for your life and you don't want to do people wrong, as you've done too much of that already in your life and you truly do wish to become a little more diligent and respectful of those whom you engage with.

Today, during Venus in Virgo, you will err to the side of saving the relationship, and that will mean doing the very thing that you don't like doing: talking it out seriously.

Not taking over the conversation, and not demanding this or that, but being a fair person who listens well and intends for things to go smoothly afterward. Allow this to happen, Gemini. Trust that things can improve and that all isn't shot just because you have one misunderstanding.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

During Venus in Virgo, you're in your element and that means you not only feel strong, but you feel very Virgo, and that, in this case, means analytical, precise and goal-oriented.

Today's goal is to mend your love relationship, and you will find great success in doing so today as it appears that you are with a very agreeable partner who wants to try as hard as you do. This is such good news, as the romance you're in is good enough to save.

You may have your moments of doubt, but in the long run, there's no way you want things to change that much; a little tweak here or there is all that's needed, however, those tweaks do need to be implemented.

What's great about today is that there's hope. You don't walk away feeling as though something was left unsaid, in fact, everything will be said today because that's what's needed to clear the air. A clean slate will do the trick for improvement in your love life.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you know is this: if it doesn't get better soon, then it's going to dissolve into nothingness, and that is something you and your romantic partner seriously do not want. So, what do you do about it? How do you get your partner to sit down with you so that the two of you can talk about what you both need to work on in order to make things feel hopeful and promising?

You need to cut to the chase and talk. That's all. No screaming, no blame games, just use the energy that is provided to you by Venus in Virgo and get yourself face to face with the person you love, and make things work.

That's right, it's that obvious; you need to talk to each other and work it all out. What's even more obvious is that this relationship is going down the tubes and you both don't want that to happen. So, if failure is not an option, Capricorn, then the only option is a success. Get to work!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.