The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, September 8, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 8, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aquarius, with the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Mercury retrograde begins tomorrow, and the tremors of it's start may begin today.

You may want to play it 'safe better than sorry' when it comes to doing small things like backing up hard drives on computers and various tech tools you use and doing software updates.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, September 08, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's a great day for you, Aries, and many people will sing your praises. You may feel quite popular when the Moon is in Aquarius as it opens doors to you in networking and business dealings.

You have a window of opportunity to schedule power meetings and earn your respect from others just before Mercury retrograde begins.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you have a group project or need feedback from a team at work, this is the time to ask for it.

You may enjoy collaborative efforts and enjoy learning from others. It's a great day for sharing ideas and getting other people's points of view.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Someone you respect and admire, perhaps a mentor or life coach may play the role of cheerleader today.

A little boost of confidence can be so useful right before the mental clouds start to form the week of Mercury, your ruling planet, turns retrograde.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, friends and even strangers open up to you and find your comforting personality and gentle nature a soft place to land.

You are the shoulder that people feel led to cry on. This is where you shine, Cancer, and as much as you love to be there for others, be sure to put up a few safeguards for yourself in case it becomes a bit much for you to process.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, your love life is ready to blossom under today's Moon in Aquarius.

Your attractiveness is strong, and when the Moon is in your house of relationships, you are in tune with your deepest emotions your charming nature is hard to resist.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your analytical mind is in problem-solving mode, Virgo as the Moon in your routines sector brings your attention to small, mundane tasks.

When this type of energy hits, you may enjoy DIY projects or exploring new hacks that help you to save time and improve a system you have in place.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, the energy of love flows right through you as the Moon spends the day in your romance sector.

And when it comes to expressing all the things that people need more of in the world such as kindness, gentleness, and thoughtfulness, you are right there to provide all the love that is needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's that loyal side of you that makes you such a good friend, Scorpio.

You may wrap your arm of protection around someone who is having a tough time and give them the loving support needed to get through the day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have a way with words, and today, you are full of much-needed advice.

When it comes to sharing insight and encouragement, you're open and truthful because of your past experiences.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's always good to have a financial plan in place in the event of emergencies. Today is great for reviewing your budget, upcoming bills and canceling services you no longer use so you can start to save a bit more money.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You often think of others before yourself, but when the Moon is in your zodiac sign it's the time to think about your own wants and needs. Use this time to schedule important appointments and to tend to personal things that you have neglected over the long weekend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You forgive easily, and you may finally feel ready to set something in the past to rest. The wonderful gift of peace that comes after forgiveness is timely and needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.