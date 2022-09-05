The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Go For The One They Want In Love During The Moon In Aquarius, September 6 - 8, 2022

Three zodiac signs will go for the one they want to love when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius from September 6 - 8, 2022.

We are in luck today, that is, if luck means getting up the nerve to approach someone that we love with an idea that might take us to a whole new level with that person.

It's always a good day (for three zodiac signs when we have the Moon in Aquarius, this transit gets to do its thing in all the right ways.

What we do know is that today brings nerves. We might not always get this kind of burst of self-confidence, but during Moon in Aquarius, we need to take advantage of this feeling.

This is exactly what's going to get the attention of the person we seek to know more about, and the reaction we'll be getting is going to be positive.

This means that today, we will have the nerve to walk right up to someone and gush all over them if that's what we so choose to do.

There is a feeling in the air today of 'now or never'. This kind of immediacy pushes us into an active state.

We're not waiting for anyone to make the first move today, oh no we are proactive and on the gain, and the only thing we have in mind is success.

So, if success is measured by how well we communicate some lovely thoughts to a person that we believe is worthy of that kind of loveliness, then today is the day, folks. Get on top of the idea and make it work for you.

No more shyness, no more waiting — make it happen, NOW.

Here are which three zodiac signs go for the one they want in love during the Moon in Aquarius, August 6 - 8, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel particularly charged up by the Moon in Aquarius and it lets you know that if you don't make a move soon, your golden opportunity will pass you by.

Being competitive and not ready to let anything escape you, you feel extremely confident today, and you know what it is that you want the person who has caught your eye and is just about ready to capture your heart, as well. What on earth does this person have that you just need to be next to them?

Well, for starters, they have what you like, love and need, and that's good enough for you. Aquarius tends to loosen you up a bit, and Moon in Aquarius is a great start for you when it comes to leaving your inhibitions at the door.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

You want to be seen today; you want to be noticed, and we all know that Leo gets what Leo wants. You'll be noticed today, Leo, so get your game on tight.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

For you to actually know who it is that you want in your life is a big thing; you're not exactly the kind of person who commits to anything, let alone a person that you want to go after. Today brings you a fresh new perspective and it goes like this: "go for it."

Yep, that's simple. There is someone in your life and you like them a lot. You like them enough to want them to be in your life, and today, with Moon in Aquarius, you'll be inspired to actually do something about that.

No more hesitations, Libra you don't want to miss out on this person, because if you feel as certain and as positive about this person as you do, then why bother going through the ceremony of waiting for something to magically happen?

You are way too smart to wait around. It's time to go for the one you want because why not? Life is for the living, and experience is waiting for just around the next corner.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There are days when you just want to 'sit this one out' and today, September 6, is not one of them. There's a little too much 'fun' energy in the air today, and you might end up feeling rather proactive in your approach towards life and love on this day.

Any moves made during Moon in Aquarius could result in an extended stay in love and romance and come to think of it, that might not be a bad idea. But first, you must make the initial move.

It's going to fall on you to reach out to the person you are crushing on, so that you can woo them with your irresistible charms which are abundant and, well, irresistible. Today will not have you missing this boat. Pisces you want to be the one who has the confidence to break the barrier today.

You want to step up to this person, introduce yourself and ask them out for an oat-milk latte. Be prepared to be well received, as if you even stood a chance at being rejected — pfft, not you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.