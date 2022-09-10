The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love The Week Of September 12 - 18, 2022

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love during the week of September 12 - 18, 2022.

What is it about the week that makes it so lucky for three zodiac signs?

Only the strong survive this week when it comes to love and romance, as this week is particularly fraught with tempestuous transits that seem determined to bring us down.

If we are of the signs that rise above, then understand this: you're about to come through the storm, as nothing comes easy during September 12 - 18, 2022.

We may have to endure harsh treatment at work, an upset or two in the health department, or a financial loss but in love, some of us will be able to rest our weary heads. Love remains stable for those of us who can roll with the more unstable of the transits.

Keeping in mind that we are in the middle of Mercury retrograde, communications and tech problems are prevalent. This could be a good sign for us to be very clear in how we go about presenting new ideas to the ones we love.

We don't want the ship to go down simply because we've said something the wrong way, and it wouldn't be a terrible idea to restructure how we go about communication in general.

If there's one thing that will give us the positive results we want in our love lives, then it all revolves around the world, 'respect.' Respect your lover, and demand respect in return.

With that under our belts, we will succeed in all aspects.

We start this week out with Moon in Aries, which is like a booster shot of stoicism; in love, we mean business. We are not here to argue or insult. We have no time in our lives for unkind words or disrespectful treatment.

This week will have certain zodiac signs behaving with intelligence and grace. We want our romantic lives to work, and during the week, we will make the efforts needed to ensure this kind of success.

These three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on September 12 - 18, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have this uncanny ability to be outstandingly positive when you want to be. You can throw off any bad attitude if you feel it's hindering you, in fact, during this week, you'll feel particularly over your own bad attitude. You want to be the hero now.

You want your lover to perceive you as someone who is wonderful and less of a problematic person.

You have certainly given your partner a hard time in the recent past, too, and while you live your life as someone who has no regrets, the truth is, you totally regret being such an army commando; you know you have to soften up just a bit if anyone's ever going to take you seriously again.

In love, you have come to admit that you need change. You need to lighten up, be more flexible and practice patience. This week will have you understand that you can't always get what you want, but that if you put a little thought into it, you can be happy with the person you love.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes this week feel so good for you, in terms of love and romance, is that you finally believe in yourself. It's taken you years to get to this point, but something has happened to you recently, and it may have been traumatizing enough for you to take a deep look at your own self for insight.

What you've discovered is that time is fleeting and that you don't have 'all the time in the world' to get around to opening yourself up for love.

You've stayed in a fantasy world for too long, and now, you fear missing out on the real thing. And so, you will be utilizing all of the power within the transits this week for the purpose of finding out who you are, what you are capable of, and who you can live your life with.

You feel that love is there for you and that all it takes is for you to trust in it, and to grab it. This week has you taking chances and feeling good about being brave. Good for you, Aquarius!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The last couple of weeks have tried your patience and whittled your nerves down to the bone; you need to see things in a different light, and ironically, Mercury in retrograde puts you in the right situation for change and upgrade.

This week may put you at odds with your loved one; you may feel tested and a little raw after this takes place, but you will approach this newly formed problem as an obstacle worth getting around.

You will be applying your intelligence this week to that which you find worthy of it, and in your case, it's your love life. That, to you, is always worth it, and Mercury retrograde can take a backseat to you, as you won't be having anything to do with it.

Let the world fall apart due to bad communications; this is not what you will allow into your life. You feel like you haven't come this far only to throw in the towel over a silly misunderstanding. You will reign supreme this week, Pisces. You will single-handedly save your love life. More power to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.