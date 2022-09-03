The Weekly Love Horoscope For September 5 - 11, 2022 Brings Big, Dramatic Changes To Our Relationships

It is a big week for love energy as Venus shifts into Virgo completely changing the dynamic and encouraging you to not only look ahead to the future but to embrace what needs to be done to achieve it.

Venus is the planet of love so when it shifts into different signs it changes the effect that it has on your relationship.

In Virgo, it is looking for healing and also the ability to plan out the details that life together often requires.

During Venus in Virgo this week, we can tend to be perfectionist or even codependent at times, however, as long as we remain mindful of these tendencies we should be able to embrace the best possible outcome of this placement.

Mercury also goes retrograde this week which always has a dramatic effect on relationships.

Relationship changes are increased during this time because Mercury begins its dance in Libra, one of the ruling signs of Venus and the sign that oversees partnerships.

It is time to really start looking at the balance and reciprocity of your relationship so that you can adjust what needs to so that it can feel better and also be a more stable connection.

The shining light of the whole week is the Pisces Full Moon.​

The full moon brings themes around self-worth, boundaries and change that have been ongoing since the beginning of March.

As this lunation occurs, not only is it a wonderful time to recognize how far you have come but to make sure you are implementing all that you have learned in the previous year.

With all the planetary influences this week a breakup is just as likely as an elopement. A deepening of a long-term relationship or the reuniting with a long-lost love.

It is a remarkably interesting week ahead but one that will ask you to remember to keep forgiveness at the forefront of your heart, whether it is for another or yourself, it is the only way to truly walk into that future that you are dreaming of.

How the weekly love horoscope for September 5 - 11, 2022 brings big changes for each zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mercury begins its retrograde in Libra which rules your romantic life. Take this opportunity to reflect on your current relationship and that energy of balance or reciprocity. There may also be a theme of what is fair or just versus what feels like it is not.

It may even be that you feel things are unfair in the relationship or that you are having to swallow down a great deal of truth in order to be able to continue in the connection. The recent North Node Chiron unions have created a situation for you to step into greater healing so don’t be afraid to speak up.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon is just wrapping up its dance in Sagittarius which lights up all areas related to intimacy within your life. With the changes that you have been moving through it is likely that staying connected and developing that strong bond with your partner has not been able to be your top priority.

Use the energy this week to plan some time for just the two of you. Even if it is doing nothing but cooking dinner and home, there is still that aspect of connection. Just because so much seems to be in flux right now does not mean your relationship is.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Venus making its move into Virgo affects your home life and your most committed relationship. What seems to be happening is that you have the option of taking things even further with your current partner, but they have left the ball in your court.

Now it is up to you to decide if you want to or how you want it to look. This is the perfect time to take the opportunity to explore what this feels like for you. Make sure that you are not letting any fears dictate the choices that you end up making.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Mercury begins its retrograde dance in Libra which means that you are going to be called to review themes that are close to home. This is also a key area of your life as it is one that you need to feel stable and secure within.

Whether it is refinancing an existing home or having someone move out (or in) there are changes coming to this area of your life. You are being fully supported by the universe during this time so embrace the new beginning you are being offered.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Full Moon in Pisces reignites your passion making this the perfect evening for some romance and connection. If you have been focusing on career changes or even moving, it may be this part of your life had been placed on the backburner or even that you had told yourself at one point that you did not need it.

All of that is changed through and you are coming back to an important part of yourself, so make sure that you will embrace this incredibly passionate side.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Pisces Full Moon rises activating your relationship zone and bringing to fruition something that began in March of this year. It seems though that you have recently been through a period of lessons and this relationship or the second chance at an old connection seems to be now making you wonder if it was the best choice.

Mercury retrograde will shift into your sign in just a couple of weeks meaning that you will have time to review things then. For now, just keep your eyes open and make sure you are not settling for what is exactly right in front of you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Chiron in Aries aligns with the North Node in Taurus creating an opportunity for deep healing which will expedite your love journey.

There are two more of these unions this year, but they don’t occur until November and December which means that for now, something big has come to the surface and you just need to make sure that you are not avoiding it out of fear of things changing. When you are able to heal more, you also are in the place to start making better decisions so that is exactly what you should be doing right now.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The North Node is in Taurus which holds reign over your romantic relationships. As it has united with Chiron in Aries, it is truly having you look at the healthiness of your decisions and the actions of others. This is a message from the universe that in order to step into that fate that you can feel so deeply, you need to start making healthier decisions.

You are not responsible for the choices others make, which means that along with those decisions on your part, boundaries will become necessary. Set the standard for what you will accept and watch how the universe rises up to meet you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There has been a lot going on in your life between career and family recently. Unfortunately, you are not quite on the other side yet which means that there is still some more work to do until you get to the space where you can enjoy your life more.

This week’s Pisces Full Moon sends shockwaves through your home and family zones as it connects with the great awakener, Uranus. It also will bring to fruition themes that began in March of this year and which now require you to take action on. This is an intense week, but there is a reward at the end if you are able to align with your blessings instead of lessons.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Chiron in Aries has been bringing great themes of healing to your family recently and it will continue to ask you to show up differently. This may be the home you share with a partner or spouse or even your own family and how they may have negatively affected your romantic relationship.

Healing does not always mean that things evolve into what it is we are hoping they become. Sometimes it just means that we move to a place that no longer is concerned that it does. Make sure that you are not engaging hoping to change anyone's mind and instead honoring the truth of those around you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It finally feels like you are on the right track. So much healing has come up and clarity to past events that now you are free to move forward in a new and exciting way. You can see confirmation that this new relationship is vastly different from anything that you have had before, and you know that now.

This means that you are also able to truly go all in. There is no more fear or trepidation or even questions. Something big finally feels like it is in place thanks to the North Node in Taurus lighting up your committed relationship and home environment. Embrace the joy that you have created, you deserve it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This is an interesting week for you Pisces. Mercury in Libra turning retrograde asks you to reflect on issues around intimacy which include physical connections. This may be a space of having realized more of what this represents to you as your self-worth has increased.

You are in a completely different space to what you were last year at this time which means that you also deserve to be honored in a new and intimate way. Celebrate your growth and the way in which you view intimacy because it is something that you had to learn many lessons to achieve and now that you are here, you also have found a deeper bond within your own self.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.