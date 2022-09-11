The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 12, 2022

At present, our Aries Moon is what's bringing us the luck we need today when it comes to love and relationships.

As many people feel, September is a month of renewal. In the same way, Spring introduces freshness and the idea of new concepts coming to life, and so does September, in its way.

While this season is the one that will usher in cold and darkness, September always comes with opportunity and inspiration.

During the Aries Moon, that inspiration becomes both obvious and challenging. On September 2, our love lives will 'wake up' and many of us will be shocked and pleased with the results.

Many people will see a radical change occur in their love lives today, and most of this change will happen because we make it happen.

The inspiration spoken about here is the kind that comes from within; we want what's best for ourselves, and we have no problem picking ourselves up and putting ourselves to the test. There is only one option here, and that is a success.

Expect today to open the doors to new romance for those who are single and have been looking, and for solid couples who needed that extra kick in order to feel alive.

Today is a good day, a powerful and strong day; our minds are sharp and we need to take advantage of this if we are to find happiness in love.

Read on to find out the horoscopes for Aries, Cancer, and Aquarius and what makes September 12, 2022, a day where they are the luckiest in love.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Having the Moon in your own sign is always helpful, and today you may end up feeling it quite intensely, as you make some firm decisions to improve the state of your love life. Whether you are with someone or want to be with someone, this day is pivotal for you in so much as you won't be returning to your old ways after this day is through.

Today is one in which you will have very little inhibition or hesitancy when it comes to approaching someone who you care about with what you know as your 'new plan'.

You want to bring this person into your life, and if they are already a part of it, it will show up as you sharing with them something you haven't before; something that they will find so alluring and enchanting that they won't be able to resist you or your charms.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may feel as though you need a little magic in your life and today brings you the kind of confidence to make something like this happen. With your Moon in Aries, you are direct and forthright.

You can apply this kind of focus to the person you wish to bring closer to you. You are the magic that takes place today and this takes the form of you reaching to someone who was not brave enough to take the first step.

Your raw nerve is positive; it takes someone of your courage to make things happen, and today, you will be nothing short of revolutionary in your approach.

You don't ordinarily think of yourself as the power player in a relationship, but you've also come to know that something has to give, so why not step up and 'be the change' that is needed in your love life? You'll be so happy you made the effort today, Cancer.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your sign takes on strength of character today, and in terms of love and your own romance, this means that you will be creating a situation with your loved one that will take the both of you into a new realm of thought.

You and your partner or partner-to-be will begin to see how taking a new route in your love affair will lead you to much more interesting places than you've been before. It seems that you, personally, have held yourself back; you have not allowed yourself to be loved fully, and in your own private way, you've suffered for it.

The Moon in Aries absolutely helps you to be firm when it comes to making a positive change in your life, and if you take advantage of the power this transit offers you, you will be able to see the future of your love life as made in the shade. You can direct your love life where you want it to go; you just have to make the effort.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.