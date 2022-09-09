The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 10, 2022

On September 10, 2022 three zodiac signs are luckiest in love.

Saturday brings us a big, beautiful Full Moon in Pisces, and with it comes hope and a vision of a loving future.

The Full Moon is often times associated with the culmination of our dreams, though it doesn't necessarily mean they all come true on this day.

What we do have is the idea that they 'can' come true, and in love, that makes a big difference as to how we continue on in our relationships.

With our Full Moon in Pisces, we feel at peace with the people we are with, both on romantic terms and in general. We just seem to get along with everyone today, and being that we humans are such ornery creatures, that's saying a mouthful.

The best part is, however, that it really helps out our love lives, especially when it comes to agreeing on things and planning for the future.

Working together with the Full Moon, we also have a Moon conjunct with Neptune, which adds to our feeling of compatibility with our mates. It's one of those days where we don't look a gift horse in the mouth, so to speak.

Being that this is also the first day of the latest Mercury retrograde transits, we need to be grateful for what we have, thankful that it's so good and prepared to deal with whatever comes our way, together, in happiness. The retrograde may come on strong, but for certain signs, it's just another day in paradise.

Read on to find out the horoscopes for Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Pisces and what makes September 10, 2022, a day where they are the luckiest in love.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's September 10, and you're feeling might fine about the way things have turned out in your love life. You are inspired by the Full Moon and you may even want to shout at it, in joy and in power. You and the person you are involved with have crossed into new territory, and that makes you feel optimistic about the future.

It's as if you've finally come to that place in the relationship where there is no threat; neither one of you is suspicious of the other, nor are you looking for an escape hatch to get out of it. It's come to the point where you are both secure and happy with each other, and this Full Moon marks a new beginning for the two of you.

All this is great news because today also marks the beginning of a three-week long Mercury retrograde, which is there to upset the balance of your well-balanced romance. Nothing to worry about here. The transits may just pass you by, compassionately.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With Moon conjunction Neptune as your backup today, you and your partner will take one look in each other's eyes and know that you guys are meant for each other. You love the idea of 'true love' or concepts like 'star-crossed lovers' and today, you take these labels to heart.

You really want that in your life; you want the love that survives the ages and you want to walk into the sunset, arm in arm with the person who is in your life.

It's a giddy day of big dreams and wacky fantasies, but who better to share these kinds of dreams with other than your partner? Today lets you feel good about the person you have chosen to be with.

There's something about this person that makes you feel as though there's nothing you can't do if you do it together. You are in love today, and the Full Moon in Pisces brings you even closer together.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

In the same way that you and your loved one enjoy music, you will find that the two of you flow like a good song on this day, September 10, 2022. With the Full Moon in your sign, you feel as though everything you do with your partner today feels easy and doable.

There's a reason for the mention of music here, as this is something you have in common with your partner, and today may very well bring a musical opportunity into your lives.

If you share the love of a certain band or musician, it might be a great idea to get tickets NOW for that concert simply for the reason of having something awesome to look forward to.

Look forward to all kinds of physical activity today, Pisces, which may imply that you and your partner will be dancing the night away. Have fun, and stay safe after all, there IS a Full Moon tonight.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.