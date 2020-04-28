20 Best Love Songs & Lyrics To Get You Through All Stages Of A Relationship, Both Good And Bad

Madly in love or just broken up? Add these to your queue.

Maybe you’ve just been dumped — or, on the other hand, you have just been proposed to! Legitimately confused about your “status” or how to possibly function while in love?

We’ve all been there — the highs and lows, the rollercoaster ride that is all-encompassing love.

If there is one thing that lovers and the heartbroken among us have in common, no matter what stages of a relationship, dating or a love they're in, it’s that they have a lot of feelings — and adding the best love songs to personalized playlists can go a long, long way in helping us express and deal with them.

So whether you’re single, taken, married, or in a "situationship," this playlist of the 20 best love songs about complicated stages of relationships is sure to fit your individual feels.

1. When things are complicated: "Situationships" by Fabolous

Featured lyrics: "And what’s crazy is soon as you fall back, they crawl back, saying they sorry and wait it all back."

From the famous S.O.U.L. Tape series, Fabolous single-handedly defines the problem of our generation: situationships.

With clips from Baby Boy and Martin, you’ll want to hear this, breakup or not.

2. When it's getting serious: "Forever" by Lecrae

Featured lyrics: "Any boy can go find a girl and try to satisfy her for a whole night, but a real man can take one woman and satisfy her for a whole life."

I’d imagine Lecrae to be the man of every woman’s dreams.

Or at least the kind of guy who can persuade us to get married as soon as we hear this song.

3. When you're ready to start the eff over: "Shake It Out" by Florence + The Machine

Featured lyrics: "And I am done with my graceless heart, so tonight I'm going to cut it out and then restart"

True, you’ve been heartbroken, made mistakes, but it’s never over.

Shout out to Florence + The Machine for always providing me the spirit I need to courageously shake it off.

4. When you have no idea what the two of you are: "Heartbeat" by Childish Gambino

Featured lyrics: "​Are we best friends? Are we something? In between that?"

Just in case you needed some visuals, the music video depicts everything about not having the only person you truly want.

With Childish Gambino walking us through it, we know ain’t no one else we’d rather drive around, eating Cheetos with than that special someone.

5. When he's all you think about: "Million" by Tink

Featured lyrics: "Your love’s like a big hug on a bad day just what I need in my life, you’re one in a million when I wake was the first thing on my mind."

To take on an Aaliyah cover cannot be done lightly, but with Timbaland behind you and Tink spitting, the outcome is sure to be fire.

6. When it's love (or lust!) at first sight: "New Flame" by Chris Brown ft. Usher and Rick Ross

Featured lyrics: "When we're standing here looking at each other, baby, eye to eye and I'm hoping that you're thinking about leaving with me tonight."

Whether you believe it or not, cuffing season is all about finding love, anywhere, even in the club.

Will it last? Hard to say — you'll just have to wait and see once the season ends.

7. When you can't get enough of her: "So Anxious" by Ginuwine

Featured lyrics: "I'm so anxious, so meet me at 11:30, I love the way you're talking dirty."

It’s no surprise Drake so famously sampled this record for his “Legend” track.

If there were ever a champion for writing songs to pull women into the bedroom, I’m sure Ginuwine would be it. Who else could write a song about hook-up anxiety and make it sound this smooth?

8. When your heart is broken in a million pieces: "The Break Up Song" by Wale

Featured lyrics: "Yeah, see, breaking up is hard, to move along, it's even harder.

Geniously modeled after 500 Days of Summer, Wale lets us in on the plot lines of his infamous breakup — reality and expectations included.

9. When you're not ready to give up just yet: "I Will Possess Your Heart" by Death Cab For Cutie

Featured lyrics: "How I wish I could see the potential, the potential of me and you. It's like a book elegantly bound but in a language that you can't read just yet."

For those of us who never refuse to ever give up, Death Cab for Cutie wrote the anthem.

10. When you want to be their everything: "Favorite" by Nicki Minaj ft. Jeremih

Featured lyrics: "I just wanna be somebody that can add to, your wife, be a friend, be a teacher, and a fan too."

The first step to knowing they’re the one? Nick Minaj knows it's when you have that instantaneous feeling they are your absolute favorite.

11. When you're, well ... drunk in love: "Drunk in Love" by Beyoncé ft. Jay Z

Featured lyrics:​ "Oh baby, drunk in love."

For those of us insanely in love, nothing beats tearing it up (especially to Beyoncé and Jay Z) with your love all night, drinks included.

12. When it's time to get back in the game: "U Don't Have To Call" by Usher

Featured lyrics: "You don’t have to call, it’s okay girl, 'cause I’m gonna be alright tonight."

Feel free to replay this Usher song as many times as you need to when cuffing season has come to a close, you’ve been ghosted on, or just straight up rejected.

Also, feel free to call up P. Diddy (is that even his current name?) or, if not, your best friend for some much-needed motivation to get back out there!

13. When you're a complete mess: "Stubborn Love" by The Lumineers

Featured lyrics: "So keep your head up, keep your love."

Upset? Let down? Hopeless? Listen to this Lumineers song and remember you too can get through it all.

14. When you're over all the BS and games: "Play No Games" by Big Sean ft. Chris Brown

Featured lyrics: "And I ain't 'bout to play no games with you. You know what your problem is? You don't ever see the big picture. Oh wee, I want you to take me serious."

Isn’t it what we all want? To have a partner that wants to commit, no games included?

It’s the dream, all men please take notes from Big Sean.

15. When you just want to be loved: "Adorn" by Miguel

Featured lyrics: "You just gotta let my love, let my love, let my love adorn you."

After this track hit, Miguel went from songful features to the full-on king of romance on every record he touched.

16. When love has gone: "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers

Featured lyrics: "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone, only darkness every day."

You really know the power of a song when it doesn't take a fancy video, more than a few verses, and a simple melody to completely win us over with emotion and heartbreak.

Thank you, Bill Withers.

17. When you're really in love: "Really Love" by D'Angelo and The Vanguard

Featured lyrics:​ "Doo doo wah, I'm in really love with you, I'm in really love with you."

With a long hiatus, D'Angelo succeeded in blowing us all away with come back album, Black Messiah.

Play D'Angelo all cuffing season long and you will never go wrong. (How does this record not want you to be in love?)

18. When she's all you're thinking of: "Bound 2" by Kanye West ft. Charlie Wilson

Featured lyrics: "Close your eyes and let the word paint a thousand pictures. One good girl is worth a thousand b*tches."

Regardless of your feelings about Kim and Kanye, "Bound 2" is catchy and fun.

With Charlie Wilson wooing us in the background, we can’t help but fall in love with this track.

19. When you let her get away: "Hotline Bling" by Drake

Featured lyrics:​ "I know when that hotline bling, that can only mean one thing."

Another classic track of Drake heartbroken over another girl from home he used to kick it with before he got too famous.

Yet regardless, we still feel the pain, especially after the warm weather has begun and our hotline only blings on the drunkest of occasions.

20. When you're ready to fix it: "Exchange" by Bryson Tiller

Featured lyrics: "I was never loyal, let you tell it, yo, but I'm ready to fix it if you ready, baby."

For all of us that made mistakes and let the good ones go, all we can hope is that they’ll give us one more chance.

But in all honesty, who wouldn’t give Bryson Tiller one more chance?

Eve Stern is a journalist, photographer, and digital media consultant in New York City.