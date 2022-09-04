The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, September 5 - 11, 2022

Nobody would deny that with Mercury retrograde approaching, this week will definitely come with its tests.

While it's not going to be an altogether 'hellish' week, it will have enough ups and downs to keep us on our toes.

What starts out with the very uptight Moon in Capricorn, slowly morphs into a slightly hostile version of this kind of 'uptightness' with both Moon trine Mercury and Moon trine Mars.

Some of us will be on edge throughout the entire week as if we're just waiting for the retrograde to come in and demolish us.

OK, it's not that bad. There are many saving graces to the week, and the strongest one is found inside us. What's meant by this is that, while we may feel the pressure of the week beat down on our heads, we will still be able to maintain our cool, because we know deep down that this is just temporary.

And 'temporary' is a keyword for this week's antics, as nothing that happens this week lasts. It's all one big, stupid headache, and it's nothing that continues once we figure out how to remedy it.

That's why we have to work fast, to avoid getting caught up in Merc the Jerk's power trip. This retrograde is going to last until October 2, so we need to buckle in now, and what that essentially means is that we need to stay strong, think quickly, and speak with discretion.

This is a week where things can go awfully wrong, so it's up to us to avoid getting too involved with the things that we suspect might not work out. In other words, bail now, before this ship goes down!

These three zodiac signs will have rough weekly horoscopes starting September 5 - 11, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week has you so scattered and mad at yourself for being this way, that you may drive yourself into an anxiety attack. You are pure potential, Gemini, which means that you are chock full of incredibly good ideas but you are so caught up in your thoughts that you can't get your ideas out of your head and into the world of manifestation.

Nobody has more promise than you, and you are so good at what you do but you don't get back to people this week, and you don't pay attention to the little things that need your attention like your family.

You never do all that well when Mercury retrograde messes with you, but it seems as though you're starting it up before it even gets here. You really are a winner through and through, but you are also the number one person who gets in your own way. Great potential, but too much thinking. You stifle yourself by overthinking everything this week.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll be looking deeply in the mirror during this week, and you won't be satisfied with what you see. While this is very human and somewhat typical of life as a human being, you will take this self-reflection and use it to feel sorry for yourself.

You don't ask for pity and you resent it if it's given, but there are just too many transits working your last nerve, and you always choose to take it out on yourself, before anyone else. During this week, you will be near-to-obsessed with your own image and just how much you detest it.

Moon trine Mars turns you into your own worst enemy, and while all of it seems so insignificant and self-indulgent, you won't be able to help yourself. Where this goes extra wrong is when you decide to turn on others. If you can't find enough wrong with you, you'll begin to pick other people apart just to get your fill of negativity.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your week seems to be slated for tests at work and at home. While everything that is going to occur will be relatively harmless, you will still feel threatened, as if there really is something to worry about.

Being that you are highly intuitive, you'll trust your gut, but here's where Mercury retrograde comes in to play a trick on you: your gut is lying to you. Isn't that a blast? We're told to trust our gut and listen to our hearts, but what if our hearts are biased, or simply wrong?

That's the kind of week you'll be having, Scorpio. You feel like you're the authority on gut feelings and that you should always be tapped into this mysterious 'knowing' and yet, this week has you so off course that your head will be spinning. Work-related issues will be blown into mega-problems, and everything you experience at home will feel like a personal affront. Oy!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.