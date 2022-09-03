The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Better Off Single During Moon In Capricorn, September 4 - 6, 2022

There are certain astrological transits that promote solitude and autonomy, and Moon in Capricorn is right there at the top of the list.

During this time, we may find ourselves wanting to spend time alone — not because we need to detox or go within, but because we actually enjoy the time we spend with ourselves.

It takes a certain kind of person to admit that they prefer the company of their own self to the company of others, but once a person catches on to this, it becomes the number one 'happy place' and we return to the company of ourselves again and again.

In a world that pressures us to become part of a couple, there are folks here, today, that know in their hearts that at this point in their lives, being single is the preference. It's not because we can't find someone to love, nor is it because we are unlovable.

In fact, the love of being by one's self is a rare and beautiful thing, and will never truly be understood by those who insist we couple off and find our identity in being part of a duo.

For those of us who know we are better off being single, we don't feel incomplete without a mate. We don't need to be with someone to feel legitimate. We are whole 'as is' and that's just fine by us.

During Moon in Capricorn, we not only know we're better off on your own, we literally go out of our way to stay that way.

This is no joke; we're not secretly waiting around for someone to finally take us into their heart; we crave solitude. We long for the peace of being in a relationship with ourselves, and we get it, too.

On September 4, we are not tempted to go the way of the partnerships; no, instead, we follow the Moon in Capricorn, and we end up smiling the entire time.

Here are the three zodiac signs who are better off single during the Moon in Capricorn, September 4 - 6, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While it's not automatically assumed that you, Aries, are a person who prefers the company of your own self, in the long run, the story of your life points you in the direction of solitude and contentment.

You have done what was required of you; you went along with the expectations and the machinations and as time went on, you came to know the truth about yourself. You are a loner, and you love it that way.

While Moon in Capricorn is in the sky, you'll be more in touch with this idea and you'll start to feel even more comfortable with the concept of not being in a relationship. Yes, yes, the world feels better with you being part of a couple, but who really cares what the world thinks, Aries?

Certainly not you not in reality. Take this time to own your space and love your life. You'll come to the conclusion that it's so much better to be single than to be chained into a relationship.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are probably very accustomed to being alone, as relationships tend to make you feel cramped and put upon. You tried. You really did, Gemini, but in the end, your love of privacy and self took over, and while the rest of the world will look at you with pity, you simply laugh at their assumptions.

They are not you, and you owe them nothing. What you do feel around this time, during Moon in Capricorn, is free to be yourself. And in doing so, you discover that you are much more yourself when you are not attached romantically.

While you may love the closeness of being with someone special, you certainly have no intentions of locking in on them and becoming a couple, in fact, the idea of it scares the blazes out of you. You are firmly committed to staying single because following your heart is what you do best.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Of all the signs, you are one of the ones who has always loved being single, and for the majority of your life, you've taken flak for it. It's as if you are this piece of clay that everyone wants to mold into the shape that brings them the most convenience and fitting into anyone's expectations is the antithesis of being a Sagittarius. You've been pitied and talked down to as if your need to be free is some kind of a disappointment to the human race.

Do you care? Never. In fact, you've never played the same game as everyone else when it comes to being in a relationship. Every relationship you've ever been in looks different than it does in 'normal' relationships, as you've always kept an eye on the door.

Freedom is the real seduction here, and you find it in your mind, rather than someone else's idea of who you're supposed to be. You are always better off single, and that will always be your first choice.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.