The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, September 6, 2022

On the heels of Venus moving into Virgo on September 6, 2022, the astrological waters deepen today as Pallas enters Cancer and the North Node and Chiron align once again and this makes it a great horoscope day for three zodiac signs.

Everything always happens in the order and time that it is meant to, even in astrology.

Yesterday, Venus, the planet of love and finances shifted into Virgo prompting a groundedness in your emotions and decision-making with an emphasis on healing so that you can begin to genuinely do things better.

Today, Pallas, the asteroid that is traditionally known as the warrior goddess, moves into Cancer, the sign of the mother.

This energy combines to become an emotional warrior, not just for yourself, but for others as well.

You become determined to seek out justice for not feeling honored or even those that you care about.

It is time to stick up for yourself and validate your own feelings, which is as much a part of the healing process as forgiveness is.

Pallas in Cancer fosters your emotional intelligence which increases not just your healing capability but also knowing whether something is truly a yes for you or if it is a no.

This is experiencing and interacting with those around you through your emotional body first, rather than your physical one.

It is energy where trusting the vibes becomes essential because you will know whether you feel secure, honored, and cared for, or whether even if the words are right, the feelings are not.

Pallas in Cancer is supercharged energy that allows you to trust yourself and your intuition explicitly.

No more over-questioning or trying to make bargains with your inner self.

Supporting this act of healing and autonomy, The North Node in Taurus aligns with Chiron in Aries once again.

This is the third of three unions between the two that have occurred within the past few weeks, the remaining two for the year will not happen again until the end of the year.

The North Node in Taurus represents your fate, the life that you are moving into while Chiron in Aries is the healing that you are being called to address within yourself so that you finally can take those steps.

These two powerhouses of healing and change aligned twice last week and now once this week, a cluster of unions that are meant to help trigger and shake you awake so that you do not ever become complacent in your wounding again.

Take your power back today, even if it has been done subtly or quietly as Virgo energy would intend.

You are not stuck but merely within a process, one that you can harness that emotional warrior energy for so that you can make sure this next part of your life is one that truly resonates with who you are and who you want to become.

Everything has served its purpose, now it is time to see just what has truly ended.

Which three zodiac signs will have great horoscopes on Tuesday, September 6, 2022?

Here's what you need to know.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As one of the zodiac signs that are going through substantial changes in your life, specifically your home environment, embracing the emotional warrior energy of Pallas in Cancer is essential. You have made such huge strides in being able to speak your truth no matter who it may affect or how.

You have learned that your feelings and your voice matter and that even if you need time away, it still does not mean you can keep permanently silent.

Pallas in Cancer is coming in at precisely the right time for you. Trust your feelings even more deeply now. Allow yourself to be the one to create ripples in other people’s ponds. You are not here to remain small or to only do things that others expect of you.

You are here to climb mountains, create joy and live a life of magic. Remembering that your emotional depth is where your power comes from suddenly makes everything just a little bit clearer.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your sign is one that is the god of war, you will fight and wage battles for what you want. But, knowing how you feel and fighting for that is often a different story. You are gearing up to make some major changes in your life that will not only affect your home life but also your most committed relationship.

These changes are about making sure that what you have outside of you is reflecting all the changes that you have gone through inside.

But Pallas moving into Cancer means that you are going to have to face your feelings. That these emotional parts of you which you tend to discount or put off, are actually the pieces of the confirmation that you have been seeking.

Your feelings matter, Aries. It is not just about the action that you take, what you want or even what others are pushing you into.

But what do you feel? What you deserve. Become a warrior for that and see how quickly and how easily you are able to decide what is for you and what is absolutely against you.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The North Node is still moving through your sign giving you all the benefits of this important fate-orientated energy but still seems you have been lacking the drive or conviction to go after it.

When you get into the mindset of waiting for the universe to deliver you somewhere, waiting for some sign that you have orchestrated because you are too afraid to take in this moment; you put off what is meant for you.

You are essentially telling the universe that you are not ready. Today, I learned what it means to feel ready. In truth, if it is something new, if it is something that you have only ever dreamed of, then there is no way to be ready for it because you have never experienced it.

To be ready only means that you are surrendering to a bigger plan, you are embracing the unknown, and that you have the truth and faith to know you will always be aligned with the universe which also means you will always end up exactly where you are meant to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.