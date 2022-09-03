The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, September 4, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 03, 2022
For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 4, 2022.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 04, 2022:
Aries
Aries, you're ready to go with the flow and let things happen naturally. Your heart is on the mend, and now you're feeling hopeful about love once again.
Taurus
Taurus, loneliness can be productive when you are single or in a relationship. Today, feelings of sadness about not having someone do so things bring about clarity. Reach out to friends to fill the void and start socializing more.
Gemini
Gemini, don't let the green eye of envy cause you to become jealous about what others have and you do not. The grass always looks greener from the other side of the fence. They may be viewing your life thinking that you have it better than they do.
Cancer
Cancer, it takes a lot of courage to be honest with yourself about how you feel. Your heart may not be ready to let go of the past. You're still nursing a few wounds toward healing. It's OK not to be ready to jump back into the dating pool yet. There is always time later to fall in love.
Leo
Leo, you are developing more than a loving relationship with someone, you are becoming friends, too. It's a beautiful thing when you have the best of both worlds. You are one of the lucky ones.
Virgo
Virgo, are those butterflies or are you feeling nervous anxiety around someone? Pay attention to your body's signals when you meet someone you are considering dating. Sometimes those feelings are red flags that you need to heed.
Libra
Libra, some people never change and you can speak to them until you're blue in the face, but they won't do it. During these moments of pure frustration, release the person to their higher power. Sometimes that is the most loving thing that you can do.
Scorpio
Scorpio, you can love someone with all your heart and know that they feel the same way, and yet, they are in denial. You can't make a person want to be with you because you're ready. Time will help them see that you're the one who holds their heart.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, love is an act of courage. Vulnerability is not easy for anyone, and when you decide to loosen your grip on singleness to let someone in, it's a big step for you. You may miss being free sometimes, but the bliss of true love is so worth it.
Capricorn
Today is the perfect day for showing someone how generous and kind you can be. You want to make someone feel special and all you need to do is give them time and your love.
Aquarius
Aquarius, when you are with the right person, there's a sense of happiness that no one can take away. It's as though your soul has been reborn and all your pain and sorrow disappears.
Pisces
Pisces, you don't have to be all things to all people. You just need to be yourself and love the one person who adores you in return.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.