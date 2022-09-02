The Relationship & Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, September 3, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 3, 2022.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 03, 2022:

Aries

Open your heart, Aries. It's time for you to share what you have been feeling and let someone who loves you in. You don't have to share every single detail of your past but start with letting people know how you feel now and why.

Taurus

Love can leave you feeling impatient at times, and it's normal. You're only human. But, during the moments when you feel like you can't wait any longer, the test of true love is finding out that you truly can hang in there when times are tough.

Gemini

You love the idea of partnership and currently your partner isn't living up to your expectations. This can be a low point in your relationship where arguments happen more than compromise. This tough time will pass, but requires patience and love to get through.

Cancer

A lover can seem to be unappreciative lately, and their preoccupation with outside relationships like friends or work is unsettling. There can be a sense that you are growing apart from each other. It's time to bring things up to discuss.

Leo

Leo, it takes time to get to know someone, especially if you have only begun to date. Chatting online for hours is not the same as in-person time together. Today can be the start of going out more and seeing how you both do together in real life.

Virgo

Today can be an emotional day which makes it difficult to listen to your heart due to your strong feelings. Give yourself permission to process all that you're going through. It's easy to fall into people pleasing when you're vulnerable inside.

Libra

It's amazing how you can feel so confident and insecure all at the same time when you have fallen in love. You may be going through a whirlwind of emotions. A relationship can bring up so many things about yourself it can be a challenge to know what to focus on the most and where to put your energy.

Scorpio

You have lost your best friend to their new relationship and it's super hard to feel as though you are now the third wheel. You may miss their time with you, and be happy for their happiness at the same time. Maybe you can schedule a routine night out as friends so you can remain close even though things have changed.

Sagittarius

You have been walking around on eggshells because things have been going in a new direction with your mate. You may not know why they are no longer acting the same as they used to do. It's not easy to read a person who has closed themselves off. You may need to start distancing yourself to observe with a bit more objectivity.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you are ready to begin a new family and it's a huge decision. There are things you will need to do to prepare financially, physically, and emotionally. But, you're up for this new challenge and you feel ready to become a parent.

Aquarius

Aquarius, it's hard to admit when you are losing interest in your partner. It could be that you've grown apart and no longer see the world from the same point of view. You may not be ready to leave but you are starting to think about it. Perhaps couples' counseling can put things back on the mend.

Pisces

You may struggle to forgive someone because you feel doing so is letting them get away with their behavior. The thing with forgiveness is that it helps you to stop feeling captive to the past. It's a decision that is there to help you move on and make better choices for your love life. You don't want to let another person's actions decide your future because of how you feel right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.