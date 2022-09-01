Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 2, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 2, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all signs.

The Sun is in Virgo, and the Moon leaves Scorpio to enter Sagittarius for the weekend.

Today's numerology is an 8, the Powerhouse.

Read on to find out what's in store for you, by zodiac sign below.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, September 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are not one to get used to things just because, but today you are at risk for playing nice when inside you feel like changing things up.

The decision is a tough one, but the writing is on the wall, Aries—be honest to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Today there are more obstacles to navigate than usual and it can feel like one tough time after another.

The good thing about challenges is that it shows you where you need to create better systems, so take lots of mental notes to start working on improvements.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You may have questioned yourself, Gemini, but when you are at a place where things don't feel right, it's best to trust your gut.

You have a good head on your shoulders, so don't second-guess what you're thinking. You may be on to something certain.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can seem to be unequal in how it treats certain people Some people may be treated well when they do not deserve it and others poorly when they have worked so hard.

The disparity is noticed by you today and you may try to be the one who makes a small difference in your world by acts of kindness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are a lucky person today, as the Wheel of Fortune indicates a turn of events that plays out nicely for you.

You may get a surprise that warms your heart and gives you a sense of joy to end the week strong.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

It's easy to say that you can have anything that you want in life, but sometimes certain material items feel so far in the distance that they are out of reach.

You may have to wait for a little while longer to reach your goal, but don't quit. Keep striving.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Do something today that helps you to tap into your feminine energy such as self-care.

Schedule a manicure or pedicure, or if you prefer DIY at home, give yourself a mini facial while streaming your favorite rom-com movie.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation can make you feel like a failure but it can also teach you something you needed to learn about peer pressure and triggers that have you headed toward the fridge emotionally eating.

Today, use those moments to tune into your body to understand what your needs and wants are, and how to meet them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

To be in love is so glorious but not when you find yourself torn between two things you feel passionate about.

Your time can be stretched thin when you want to give attention to multiple projects or people. You may need to revisit your priorities to decide what to work on first.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

When you have Temperance as your tarot card it can be that you are thinking and worrying much more than you should.

Fear can paralyze you into avoiding a problem. Channel your energy toward action to help you face your fear and see that things aren't so bad after all.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are running toward your new life and it's so exciting for you right now.

There's no reason to wait for things to be perfect when what you always wanted to have in your life is there before you now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are at the final stretch and the Chariot tarot card is letting you know how close you are to reaching the finish line.

Exhaustion and impatience often reveal themselves at the last moment before victory, and you will need to press forward to overcome the temptation to quit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.