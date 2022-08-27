The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, August 29 - September 4, 2022

The week of August 29 to September 4, 2022 is bound to take the zodiac signs on a journey we won't soon forget. We are 'shedding skins' so to speak.

This means that there's something that many of us either have to come to terms with or get over completely.

This week will chew us and spit us out but we'll end up refreshed and renewed. However, the only way to get to the renewal bit is to go THROUGH it all, first.

Ah yes. This week will take us from Moon in Libra to Moon in Scorpio, and just that alone leaves very little to the imagination.

A nice calm, balanced and poised start that gradually leads to frantic energy and out-of-control passion, all tempered with Moon trine Pluto and Moon trine Saturn.

Basically, we don't stand a chance. Well, we do, but only for the first couple of days. Then it's all downhill from there.

The good part is that we DO what we need to do to get past the week's turmoil.

So, if you're asking, well, then what's the bad part? There is no bad part, there's only learning the lesson and being attentive.

We need to pay attention this week. We need to stay on target so that we can do what's required of us, for the simple purpose of making it go away.

The three zodiac signs who have rough weekly horoscopes the week of August 29 to September 4, 2022:

Find out, if you're an Aries, Leo or Scorpio zodiac sign.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What kicks you into action this week is Moon trine Mars, which acts as both inspiration and threat; you know you have to complete something and just knowing it makes you want to throw your hands up and walks away. This is the kind of week where you don't want to be pressured.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

You want to go at your own pace and you feel resentful towards anyone who insists that you do this or that; you're perfectly capable of taking care of ALL business. What you're not able to handle our complaints, pressures, or ego-driven control freaks. The week isn't as 'bad' as it is tense; you're fully aware of all you need to handle, and you'll do it on your own timing.

This week will make you notice how controlling certain people in your life are. You may end up 'having a talk' with them by the end of the week because you are not about to let this kind of thing go on without being nipped in the bud.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Much like Aries, you, too, will feel like roaring back at the folks in your life who seem to want you to perform like a pony, during the week. You know what you're capable of, and you certainly have no intention of letting anyone down but do they have to be so pushy with their demands?

You're balancing on a thin rope, in terms of your patience, and what really bothers you this week is that nobody seems to get that you don't need their guidance or instruction.

You are perfectly fine on your own, and this week will have you resenting those who try to 'add' to your experience.

By the week's end, you won't care who you offend as long as they back off and leave you be. Hey, you tried to be friendly. You tried to be amicable and easy going but they didn't let you! And now, they have to deal with your 'other side.'

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This would ordinarily be a fairly productive week for you, Scorpio, and it still has the potential, but there will be flare-ups. This week will have you in the company of people you 'thought' you wanted to be with, but it turns out that you guessed wrong.

You will have to deal with the personalities and egos of a few people that will make you want to tear every hair out of your head.

As the Moon enters your zodiac sign, mid-week, you'll feel a little more confident about telling them to get the heck away from you and that's where the fun really starts.

Once you let the cat (aka your gripes with these people) out of the bag, it will be like you can't stop. Your mouth is on fire and by the end of the week, you'll know who can put up with you and your temper, and who needs to walk the line. Tolerance level: ZERO.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.