Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 3, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 3, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.
On Saturday, the Sun will be in Virgo and the First Quarter Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.
First Quarter Moons bring a sense of urgency to start new projects and to get moving forward on time-sensitive responsibilities.
With Mercury retrograde just around the corner, this is a prime time to send important emails, write letters and have conversations or meetings that bring about necessary change.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, September 03, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords
Did someone hurt your feelings, Aries? The Ten of Swords tarot card is like having a best friend stab you in the back with their malicious words. This world can be cut throat and difficult at times but don't lose heart. You will recover and find someone who appreciates you for all that you are.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Page of Pentacles
A work opportunity is coming to you, Taurus. You may be invited to start a business with a friend.
Their innovative ideas could be helpful and beneficial to both of you. You may decide to decline but it's always nice when something good comes your way.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Moon, reversed
The truth comes to the surface and where you were once in the dark you finally see the light. There is no need to guess what is real. You have the facts and they are plain as can be.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Justice
Be careful when driving and try not to speed. You could end up getting a ticket and have to go to court. Save yourself the trouble and be extra careful today.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
When you put everything in its proper order, it's amazing how nicely your entire day will flow. You may need help to get organized, but it is so worth the financial investment.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
It's time for you to be introspective and thoughtful. Tune out the world's advice and opinions. Look at what your own heart and mind has to say.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands
You are a bit suspicious about a person or project. Trust your instincts to see if you find an error that needs fixing soon.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands
Now is not the right time to slack or play around. You have to put in extra work to get the results you want. Take your time seriously and be diligent.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Page of Wands
You have a dream in your heart, Sagittarius. Yes, you may not know where to start, but you have to begin somewhere. Spend a little bit of time organizing your ideas. You never know where this idea can lead.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Three of Cups
It's time to celebrate your successes with friends who love and value you. Embrace the feminine energy you have in your heart. It's good to have amazingly positive vibes around you.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Knight of Cups
Your emotions are supercharged and they are what motivate and drive you forward. It takes a lot of courage to follow your dreams.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed
Some people dislike seeing you happy, and right now you are working hard but putting a smile on your face despite the pain you feel inside. You are showing others how true you are to yourself, and you are being an inspiration to others.
