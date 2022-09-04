Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 5, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 5, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and the Sun is in Virgo.

We have a lot of earthy energy today in astrology. Both the Moon and the Sun are in earth signs which gives an air of groundedness to the day.

How will this energy influence your tarot card reading today? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, September 05, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Watch your weak spots, Aries. The Devil tarot card is a sign that you may get too close for comfort to the slippery slope of temptation.

You don't want to play with fire today. If you know that you had a problem with a situation in the past, avoid it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

The writing is on the wall, but are you reading it?

You have been acting as though the message is unclear, but the words have been spoken. The truth can be hard to hear, but it's important that you listen up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are sure of what you want and need, so Gemini, why are you waiting around for it to come to you?

Go for it. Go for your dreams; time waits for no one, so don't overthink it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

To hear that inner voice you need to nurture your feminine energy to grow it. You are constantly feeding the masculine side of your personality with work and all the things you need to do. It's time to tend to your spiritual side so you can connect within.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

There will always be a reason for you to stop what you're doing. Whenever you start charging toward a goal or dream, people will come out of the woodwork to hold you back with their needs and wants. The point is to keep going so you don't miss out on what is meant for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You can stay where you are now or choose to grow. It is never comfortable being in a constant state of flux but that is what makes you stronger—the process of being stretched beyond your limitations. Every day is a chance to choose. Which one will you pick?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Certain relationships only last as long as you are willing to keep being the one to hold things together.

The exchange of energy was never meant to be one-sided. If you're the only person making an effort. Perhaps you'll do them and yourself a favor by letting the end happen.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You are at this beautiful stage in life where you can make your future anything you want it to be. Be creative, Scorpio. Schedule a vision board date with your friends so you can dream together.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have so many interests it can be difficult to know which one to focus on. But why do you need to do only one?

You might be surprised to find a little bit of time can be made to fit in more crafts or art. Try and see what you can work out for yourself so you don't give up on what you love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your mind can create the world you want by envisioning it for you. Tap into the power of attraction and see yourself having and owning what you desire.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You have a little project that needs to be done this month. You may not enjoy the idea of sitting down to do it, but once you discipline yourself to do it, you'll feel so much better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

The legal system can feel intimidating, but you are going to do well with a problem that may require your presence in court. Plan and go prepared. Don't let worry cause you to be paralyzed by taking the action you know you need to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.