Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 6, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 05, 2022
Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 6, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.
RELATED: The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships During The Month Of September 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, September 06, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Lovers
Pick what makes you smile, Aries. Life is too short to purposely choose anything but happiness.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Justice
Life can be hard to understand, Taurus. You may not understand why things have to be a certain way, but later when you least expect to, you see everything clearly.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Patience is needed today, Gemini. You want to take on the world and give your all, but today allow others to do for themselves to learn a unique lesson.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Strength
Let your courage lead the way, Cancer. Your inner determination is what gets you through today with flying colors.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Emperor
Some people love to argue for no reason, Leo. You may not even try to fight back, but when a person has decided that they are right and everyone else isn't, they find a way to create waves.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Ask for your me-time if you need it, Virgo. Today, you need a little rest and relaxation to help you process your thoughts.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
Trust the process, Libra, and try not to overthink things. When you really want something to happen, you may worry more than usual. But don't. What is meant to be will happen.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Devil
You've outgrown certain things in your life, Scorpio. So when things feel a bit more challenging, it may mean that you're ready for something more.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Chariot
You beat out your competition today, Sagittarius. There can only be one number one, and today you are it.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Sun
Related Stories From YourTango:
Your inner light is impossible to hide from others, Capricorn. You may not see the positive impact you make on the people in your life, but people are watching and learning by your example.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Judgement
You see things for what they are, Aquarius. It may have taken your time to figure things out but when the fog lifts, you see things crystal clear.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Star
The Universe speaks clearly when you are ready to listen, Pisces. When your heart you and spirit are in alignment with your world, miracles start to happen and you find the path you're meant to be on.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.