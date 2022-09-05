Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 6, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 6, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Pick what makes you smile, Aries. Life is too short to purposely choose anything but happiness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can be hard to understand, Taurus. You may not understand why things have to be a certain way, but later when you least expect to, you see everything clearly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Patience is needed today, Gemini. You want to take on the world and give your all, but today allow others to do for themselves to learn a unique lesson.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Let your courage lead the way, Cancer. Your inner determination is what gets you through today with flying colors.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Some people love to argue for no reason, Leo. You may not even try to fight back, but when a person has decided that they are right and everyone else isn't, they find a way to create waves.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Ask for your me-time if you need it, Virgo. Today, you need a little rest and relaxation to help you process your thoughts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Trust the process, Libra, and try not to overthink things. When you really want something to happen, you may worry more than usual. But don't. What is meant to be will happen.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

You've outgrown certain things in your life, Scorpio. So when things feel a bit more challenging, it may mean that you're ready for something more.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You beat out your competition today, Sagittarius. There can only be one number one, and today you are it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Your inner light is impossible to hide from others, Capricorn. You may not see the positive impact you make on the people in your life, but people are watching and learning by your example.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

You see things for what they are, Aquarius. It may have taken your time to figure things out but when the fog lifts, you see things crystal clear.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The Universe speaks clearly when you are ready to listen, Pisces. When your heart you and spirit are in alignment with your world, miracles start to happen and you find the path you're meant to be on.

