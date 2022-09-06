Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For September 7, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for September 7, 2022. Here are your astrology predictions using the tarot, numerology, and horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, September 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a natural talent for finding solutions to problems you face. Today can have you curious about a new approach to take to resolve a conflict you face. It will be your craftiness and creativity that pulls you through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are so patient, Taurus, but there are limits to how long you ought to wait for someone to give you an answer. If time is limited, perhaps you will want to pay close attention to how much you have to give and what your other options may be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck can be on your side today, Gemini. Life is what you choose for it to be and with your savy mindset you will find the opportunities you seek.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

A sudden change in your day can feel like an inconvenience, but this is also your golden opportunity to take your life in a new direction. You might even be thankful for the break from the norm to do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

When you are searching for answers, Leo, look within. Your life experiences are wonderful teachers. You are ready to learn from your past and gain new wisdom.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

Something wonderful is coming to you, Virgo, and it's going to be all that you hoped and dreamed. You are ready to receive. Keep your heart open to whatever you wished for in your life.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You may find yourself the center of so many people's attention, and you are ready to choose one person to settle down with ideal. So, this week you might decide it's time to let someone know that they are the one for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

it's not every day that the universe taps you on the shoulder and gives you a nudge. Today, you receive a celestial message and its confirmations come through to you by repeated numbers.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

There are times when you feel at war with yourself, Sagittarius. When there's an inner struggle, write, create and do things that help you to get to the bottom of the matter.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Thinking things through is essential today. If you have to write a pros and cons list to help you determine what you need to do, then give yourself time to write your notes out. Try not to hold big decisions off until tomorrow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Today is going to be a wonderful day full of surprises. You may even find that a situation resolves itself without any effort on your part. It's as though the universe is helping you in ways you had not anticipated.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are careful to think through all the different scenarios and when you least expect it the right one will seem to pop out at you. It will be so easy to find what you need at the right time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.