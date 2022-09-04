The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, September 5, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 5, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Capricorn, and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, September 05, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Level-up, Aries. Set a few things aside to focus on work-related tasks over the next few days while the Moon transits your career sector. This is a great time to finish important projects where your talents shine.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Personal development is so important, Taurus, and when the Moon is in Capricorn you are ready to review what skills you have and how to improve them. If you have your eye on a promotion at work that you know you aren't qualified for yet, look at how you might start earning those credentials to nail the position.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's the perfect time to do some digging into personal history and genealogy topics related to your family history and the past. You might discover something interesting about your relatives that you didn't know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Make memories, Cancer. Your relationships are so important to you, and while the Moon is in your sector of commitments, it's time to plan a fun outing with people you have not seen in a while.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Get organized and start thinking more strategically, Leo. The act of clearing clutter is on your mind for the next few days. If you have some items you'd like to donate or sell online, this week is a great time to do it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may look at love from a practical standpoint at the start of the week. The Moon in Capricorn brings out your love for all things intentional and planned. It may be a bit tougher for others to get you to be spontaneous; let them know you prefer to plan ahead.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, you make good impressions and help others to see things in a new light. You may be called into more meetings with authority figures at work this week than usual. Be sure to know what your weekly report statuses are including how things can improve.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Serious conversations and much-needed input can take place in the next few days. It's a good week for conversing with mentors and people who are helpful with problem-solving.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Financial planning and repaying debts are on the top of the list this week. If you have some projects pending where you will get paid once they are completed, be diligent to finish them. This can be a financially productive week for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to focus on what's personal in your life, Capricorn. The Moon is in your sign for the next few days. Set new goals. Remove old items and clear away negative energy from your home, especially the bedroom area. Do a mini-review of the year and plan for the next three months.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's never too late to have a fresh beginning. The Moon in your sector of endings allows you to cut ties with negative relationships and start rebuilding the life you want to live.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When was the last time you connected with old friends from work? Nurture your professional network, Pisces. Check up on old contacts, and leads (if you work in sales) and remain in the know. It's always smart to remain in touch with people you've done business with in the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.