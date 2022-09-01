The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Worst Fears Come True During The Moon Sextile Pluto Starting September 2, 2022

We are what we think. This lesson starts to make more sense to us as we grow and experience life.

We may not be fans of the Law of Attraction or the idea of creative thought, but these processes do not need our approval to exist; they exist as universal laws despite our opinion, and as we move through life, we come to see that phrases like, "you are what you eat" and "perception is everything" are statements of fact, not poetic self-help sound-bytes.

During the Moon sextile Pluto, which starts on September 2, we will be going through an exceptionally sensitive time, maybe even overly sensitive for three zodiac signs. As this phase works through our actions, we will become aware of all the things that frighten us.

We may consciously know that those things are nowhere to be found, or can't possibly 'come true' but we do know that the more we think of the things that scare us, the more ill-at-ease we feel. "I think, therefore I am" is a phrase that can become a walking nightmare if our thoughts are of a nightmarish nature.

And so, during this transit, it's not so much that we manifest our worst nightmares, it's that, if we think about what we fear, we leave no room for the thoughts that help us through the nightmare of fear.

If we start up the mechanism that allows us to feel too much fear, we become living representations of that fear, which means that our fears overtook us and became 'real' simply because we couldn't stop ourselves from letting our minds go all the way.

When the Moon sextiles Pluto on September 2, 2022, the worst fears come true for Cancer, Scorpio and Capricorn zodiac signs.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There are many things that you fear, and being called out in public is one of them. Because this is something you really want to avoid at all costs, you do things to make yourself seem like you are totally innocent and above reproach. During Moon Sextile Pluto, you will absolutely go too far and put yourself in the position of being called out in public, simply because it's exactly what you don't want.

You might do something to someone that really grates on their nerves, and they really want you to stop, but in order to make you stop, they have to call you out in front of your peers. You didn't think they had it in them, and you believe this person is way too nervous for their own good, but all you're doing is deflecting from the wrong you've done.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

This tricky transit will have you blaming the person who catches you doing something wrong as if they are the one who is wrong here. Deflection!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You deal with your worst fear almost every day of your life, and that, of course, is losing control. Being that you do not want to find yourself in a position where you somehow lose control, you end up thinking about it a little too much and you end up finding situations that test your ability to keep things together.

During Moon Sextile Pluto, you'll walk right into the belly of the beast where your fears will make sure you experience them all, up close and personal, which implies that during this time, you will be in a situation that you have no control over.

The idea of having no control terrifies you, and it doesn't matter what the subject is it would be in love, business, career, or family all you know is that you don't want to be in the position of not being able to handle something, as you like to think of yourself as someone who has always got it together.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

On the outside, you're as cool as a cucumber, but nobody really knows what's going on inside that Capricorn head of yours. What they don't see is the nervous wreck that exists inside you, or how you walk on eggshells just to get through the day sometimes.

This new transit, Moon Sextile Pluto? It's not your best friend and it may end up throttling your world around a bit, especially when it comes to your love life. You fear upsetting your mate, it's that simple. Not because they are so delicate and need special care, but because you don't want to hear their mouth, as they are ferocious and loud.

You know how easy it is to manifest this fear and you do everything you can to tiptoe around their moody environmental take-over. Too late. Moon Sextile Pluto has beat you to it, and now that your fears have been announced, you'll get to experience them in living color.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.