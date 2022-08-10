What You See First In This Visual Personality Test Reveals What Scares You Most About Relationships

Whether or not we like to admit it, we can be scared of love. Sure, relationships can also be exhilarating and tummy-butterfly inducing and important and centering and grand. It doesn't take a personality test to understand that.

But love, for all its splendor, for all its healing qualities, is also one of the scariest things that we will ever do as people. Different aspects of being in a relationship can scare people, and like so many other not-so-positive sides to our personality, it's not always easy to figure out what our fears are surrounding falling in love and making a relationship work.

We've come up with quick, easy, and fun visual personality test to help you figure out what your greatest hidden fear is about love.

It couldn't be easier: Simply look at the image below and pay attention to watch catches your eye first.

Then, scroll down and read about how what you saw first reveals your secret hidden fears about love.

It's not always easy to look at the things that scare us about relationships, but if we can confront our fears, we might actually stand a chance at conquering them altogether.

How what you see first in this visual personality test reveals what scares you the most about love and relationships:

If you saw:

1. The Haloed Hummingbirds

If you saw the haloed hummingbirds first when you looked at this image, what scares you the most about relationships is that they're not always what they seem.

You crave love, but at the same time, there's a part of you that's deeply skeptical about it, at least, as you see it taking shape in the lives of the people around you.

You aren't broken or jaded, you just haven't met the right person yet. When you do, you'll understand that love doesn't have to "fix" everything or "make you whole."

The beauty of a solid relationship is that takes who you already are and challenges you to be an even better version of yourself.

2. The Butterfly

If you saw the butterfly first when you looked at this image, your secret fear about being in a relationship is that it will never, ever last.

You can't help it — you have a history of good things souring, going bad, or fading away.

Every time you fall in love you tend to end game it, but you don't dream of marriage, you dream of your eventual breakup.

Sure, some relationships don't last. But just because they end that doesn't mean they weren't worth experiencing. That's what dating is, after all: dating and breaking up until one day you don't.

Advertisement Ditch the detox teas and meal replacement shakes! Noom has helped millions of people lose an average of 15 pounds in 16 weeks, and gain newfound confidence. Start your weight loss journey today!

Don't stay away from love because you're afraid of how bad it will feel when it ends or you'll risk never experiencing it at all.

3. The Vines

If you saw the vines first, your secret fear about love is that it's already passed you by.

You've had your fair share of so-called grand love affairs and you plan on dating several other folks, but you can't shake the feeling that someone you broke up with long ago was your soulmate.

Don't believe the hype when it comes to what your love life is supposed to look like. If something ended trust, it did so for a reason.

Embody the confident spirit you so often project to your family and friends and trust that the most beautiful part of this journey are all of the new people we meet along the way.

4. The Skull

If you saw the skull first, your secret fear about love is losing your sense of self. You love the idea of having a partner in crime, but you dread the idea of staying in any relationship for too long.

That's because you're worried spending too much time with one person will distance you from your true sense of self and that's the scariest thing you can imagine.

You are a strong, dynamic, and amazing human being. Opening your heart up to someone isn't going to change or dull that fact.

If anything, letting more people in will only make you even more confident in your sense of self.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and editor who covers relationships, pop culture, psychology, and news for Newsweek, Psych Central, Bustle, and more.