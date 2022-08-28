The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, August 29, 2022

In the turning tides of change, Monday, August 29, 2022 offers an opportunity for you to shift negative beliefs that have been holding you back.

Today, the North Node in Taurus and Chiron in Aries unite in an event to help you see the truth of yourself and the motivating factors behind the decisions you have been making.

The North Node is your fate which is a part of your ultimate soul contract while Chiron rules your wounds and the ways in which you have to heal yourself before you are able to fulfill that.

As they both align today it is helping bring to light the negative beliefs about yourself, life, or even what it is you deserve from life.

Only when you bring something to light are you able to change it.

This is what it means to embody the truth and that it is truly the greatest weapon.

Truth is not used to destroy but to build and strengthen. So often the negative beliefs that govern your life tend to have been planted there by others.

Whether it is about what kind of person you are or what you will be able to achieve in your life, these beliefs then govern the choices that you make often resulting in limiting or hurtful situations.

Today is a chance to begin to see how your own beliefs are holding you back so that you can begin to use the truth to shape new ones.

This is a powerful time for growth as you are right at the beginning of an important seven-month cycle, not just our current lunar cycle we have been in since the Virgo New Moon a few days ago but also because Mars will be in Gemini for that time period, as well as the last few months of Saturn in Aquarius.

Something is wrapping up for you, likely a cycle that did take place because of the way that you viewed yourself or even what was possible in life.

Now though it is time to view things differently.

It is time to see what is real, what is true about yourself, and then to allow that to be your compass forward.

The energy today is supporting change, as well as happiness.

As the Moon shifts into Libra making you feel more optimistic as well as more open to compromise and balance which will carry you through in realizing that just because you believed something at some point does not in fact make it true.

The thoughts you have shape the words you speak which ultimately is what creates the life that you live.

Read on to discover the three zodiac signs who will have the best horoscopes on Monday, August 29, 2022.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon is in your zodiac sign all day and is also the opposing sign of Chiron in Aries. This makes today powerful on a couple of different levels. The Moon rules your emotional self, your feelings, and everything that you go through internally while Chiron in Aries holds great keys to the healing that you can do in romantic relationships.

Together, this really brings a lot of focus on what beliefs you have been operating under in your romantic relationships and how that has shaped their outcome. It is time to make sure that the beliefs you are making decisions on are truly yours and have not been placed there by someone else or even a fear that you are holding on to.

You have been on a wave of healing and growth since last fall, but the energy today it reaches a new peak and provides you with some genuine understanding of what you can do differently moving forward to actually ensure that you have the relationship you truly need and not one that an outdated belief told you had to be accepted.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It is a time of immense healing Aries. With Chiron focusing it is time here, it really becomes about healing yourself so that you can start to heal other aspects of yourself. This is an interesting placement for Chiron as it usually prefers to focus it is energy outside of itself, but with that Aries energy, the focus is self. For you right now, as Chiron aligns with the North Node, it is time to look at the limiting beliefs you held about yourself that have ended up creating situations in your life in which you do not feel like they fit.

This can be in career, romance, or even friends. It is the thoughts that you have had that have ultimately created a situation that because it was not based on truth, is not your truth. Lean into the energy of today and whether it arrives slowly or all at once, open yourself up to growing beyond where you currently are. Sometimes the reason that things are so difficult is that it is not where you are meant to be.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The North Node in Taurus is a powerful ally right now as you are seeing your life transformed in positive ways after Uranus in your zodiac sign since 2018 has created so much havoc. Today The North Node connects with Chiron in Aries bringing a focus to what your beliefs have been about life overall including what your own purpose is.

More than likely there was a belief that was planted within you that has guided your career and life decisions because you had thought life was supposed to be more practical than magical. All of that is shifting right now as you start to suddenly notice more coincides which is synchronicity, having unexpected opportunities brought your way, or feeling those soul twangs of knowing that something you are doing at that moment means far more than it may seem.

This is the universe speaking to you, and right now no matter what you have been told or what you previously even believed, you need to listen. How you live your life is changing which is going to bring in a greater sense of purpose and direction but to receive all of that, you need to open yourself up to believe it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.