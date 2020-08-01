What Is A Soul Contract & How It Affects Your Purpose In Life

Know your soul contract.

Many of us here on earth are searching for our purpose as we go through life.

For those who believe in the soul contract theory, we all have a destiny that predetermines our lives. Before we are born, the universe creates a plan specific to each one of us.

As you look within, you can figure out who you are. It takes a lot of soul searching, understanding of what you are looking for, and learning how to connect with your soul guides to be able to reach your individual soul contract.

What is a soul contract?

Taylor Johnston is a TikTok personality that is working on learning about soul contracts and sharing her knowledge.

According to Johnston, a soul contract "is an agreement that you make with your spirit guides before you reincarnate on Earth. It's the blueprint of your life. It outlines what you want to do while you are here, what you want to experience," specifically "lessons that you will learn, want to learn, or feel the feelings that you want to feel."

She explains this as the way higher powers "experience what your soul would react with free will if this was a situation or that was a situation."

In fact, Johnston says that many souls return to Earth more than once to experience things differently.

Johnston explains that from a scientific perspective, a soul contract is "energy frequencies that are embedded in your DNA."

"Your specific energy vibration of your soul contract is rooted in your birth name," Johnston explains, revealing that the order of the letters in your name and the resulting sounds it makes have a huge influence on you.

According to Johnston, your soul can reach "enlightenment" which can eventually upgrade your DNA.

Your soul contract affects your life's purpose.

According to Johnston, a soul contract is "Going to provide you your karma, your talent, and your goals."

She says, "I like to describe a soul contract as kind of like a birth chart but your birth chart breaks down your personality, where your soul chart breaks down your behaviors."

Johnston offers personal contract interpretation through her TikTok channel. "I will break down how you might feel about certain situations. What situations might trigger you more than others, recommendations for how to work through that I also might break down what you might be good at," Johnston says of what her soul contract reading entails.

She also covers "What some of your strongpoints might be when working through your karma and your goals and then I explain your soul destiny and that is the initial reason why you are here on Earth, some don't accomplish."

In another video, Johnston explains that "Your soul contract is set in stone, but you're not controlled by it."

Your soul contract also decides your karma.

According to Johnston, we shouldn't think of karma as a punishment. Instead, she describes karma as happening when "Your free will gets in the way and you don't get to learn that lesson."

She explains that when your soul doesn't have the chance to do what it came to this life to do, it will reincarnate once again the new lesson will be the exact opposite of what the previous soul did.

You can read your soul contract.

Johnston says in another TikTok video that you can access your soul contract through the Akashic records, a common spirituality term that refers to a nonphysical library that "contains every thought, emotion, and experience that has ever happened to every soul that has ever existed."

Ashley Wood, host of the Manifest This podcast, told Goop that accessing your Akashic records can help you "find information from the time your soul was created, about your past lives, present situations, and future possibilities as well. It’s always revealed to you what you need to learn in that moment, at that time, to support you on your journey."

If you meditate deeply enough, you can access the records through your spirit guide. While it's not an easy process, anyone can do it.

"You do not have to be psychic. The degree and amount of information you receive will vary based on your own personal and unique gifts, but everybody has this access," Wood explained. Some people are very detail-oriented, so maybe they receive more-complex information. Some people see through color, or they might experience messages through music or dance. But everyone has the ability to tap into their records and learn this."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers relationships, pop culture, and news topics.