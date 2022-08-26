The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, August 27, 2022

The New Moon in Virgo peaks today, bringing an influence from Mars in Gemini, helping you understand your feelings and your ability to choose what is most aligned with your truth.

New Moons are a time for beginnings and setting intentions for the next lunar cycle.

This particular lunar cycle will come to fruition on March 7th, 2023, with the Full Moon in Virgo.

During this time, Mars will be in Gemini, representing a powerful influence over the Virgo cycle.

A New Moon in Virgo incorporates more healing and the ability to see things as they are rather than as you wish.

Virgo is earth-based and keeps you in touch with reality so that you can then look at critical details and make plans for now and in the future.

This energy is always beneficial this time of year as you can take everything that has occurred up until this point and decide where you want to do now.

Mars is a part of this lunation, though it gives it a different purpose.

Mars is all about action, ambition and passion.

In Gemini, it’s aware of options, thinking about things greatly and favors all aspects of communication.

Mars, however, can also be angry as it’s known as the God of War.

These feelings, if channeled appropriately, can help you see what you can change about your current situation as Mars in Gemini aligning with the Virgo New Moon can create frustrations about an appearing lack of choices to change things.

This, however, is just an illusion.

Virgo will help you see through the frustration. With Mars, this is a time to announce your independence, which is directly correlated with your healing.

It’s a time to truly remember that you always have a choice, and even in not making one, you still are.

To make the most of this energy, refuse to participate in arguments that only keep going in circles, reflect on your own feelings and what you can do to change things and above all, look at everything as possible.

No matter how difficult something seems or how far-fetched a dream is, everything is possible. You just have to choose not to give up because you can’t fully figure out how it will all work.

Venus in Leo and retrograde Uranus in Taurus also figure into the day’s astrological energy, helping you to remember what it is you genuinely want and then be flexible enough to see ways around previous limitations.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Being flexible for things to play out differently than you had imagined while harnessing the power of choice will ensure that the New Moon in Virgo truly becomes about planting the seeds for the future.

These three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Saturday, August 27, 2022,

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is the new beginning you have been waiting for, dear Virgo, and it is coming just in time too. Right now, there is a large collision of the past and present happening, which is making you feel uncertain about things to come and what it is you really want from your future.

More than just events, though, this is about who you were versus who you have grown into. This New Moon is a chance for you to make peace with the parts of your life that are a carryover from a different time. Nothing truly stops you from building or embracing the life you feel calling to you, but to see that you first have to believe it.

Mars in Gemini is going to help you have the conversations that are necessary for this next step so that you can harness that deep healing energy and truly speak life into your dreams.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Virgo is your opposing zodiac sign which always represents love and romance. Under this New Moon, it is time for you to have that new beginning you have felt coming. This is a very potent lunar event for your personal life as Virgo will be lighting up your romance zone. At the same time, Mars in Gemini focuses on your home and family.

To say that change is on the horizon is an understatement. Much of this new energy coming, though, is because of recent growth that you have had in terms of how you approach relationships, instilling better boundaries and even advocating for yourself more deeply.

Mars in Gemini is going to work this area of your life over for the next seven months, so it is not something that will happen instantaneously. Still, with this transit following closely on the heels of the Virgo lunar cycle that is beginning today, it is important to look for opportunities and divine incidents within your life.

The universe is truly guiding you right now, not just to love but to a home that truly feels like home.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars in Gemini will truly open up your life in some big ways for the next few months. In alignment with the Virgo New Moon, this lunation is bringing up themes of your own inner growth and your closest relationships and home.

When you grow and change Gemini, so does everything else in your life. Reflect on who you call family and what home means to you. If you have been hesitant to allow a new beginning in your life in this area, this Moon will encourage you to have more faith and trust in the process forward.

In many ways, it seems that things are finally coming together that you have been praying for, but fully receiving them means you have to trust that things will work out.

Risk is always involved in taking relationships to another level of commitment or even moving. Still, when you trust your own growth and your decisions, you know whatever happens will ultimately always be part of the plan.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.