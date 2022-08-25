The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, August 26, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 26, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Aries

Love can bring you a lot of joy when you're with the right person. If your heart is feeling in tatters continuously, it's a sign that you may need to let go and find the person who you are truly meant to love—one who will love you back in return.

Taurus

Love is meant to feel like coming home. It takes time to find the one you will love for a lifetime when the dating world has so many opportunities to meet new people. Listen to your heart, Taurus. Even when you are reading a text or a new message, it won't steer you wrong.

Gemini

Gemini, make the first move. It takes a lot of courage to let someone know you find them attractive and interesting. But if you don't say something, how will they know you feel that way? Say what's on your mind and see what happens.

Cancer

Cancer, relationships are an investment of time. Where you place your time and energy should give you something in return. You don't want to be the one driving a relationship. Look for reciprocity in love.

Leo

Leo, today, tune into your heart to help you know what you are thinking and feeling about a person. You may override your intuition and then your inner voice will go silent. Pay attention to red flags when they flash in front of you. They are being seen for a reason.

Virgo

You have an ex who is still thinking of you, but let them reach out to you to reconnect. If they broke up with you, it's better for them to be the one to make the first try to talk to you. You will know that their intentions are since when they do that instead of you being the one to break the silence.

Libra

Libra, a friendship can turn into something more if you let it. You may be afraid to change what is already good in your life, but what if it could become something that's even better?

Scorpio

Scorpio, you are so focused and busy with work you may not realize how love is right before your eyes. Someone you least expect could be crushing on you, and they could also be the one that you needed all along.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you are learning to have faith in love. It's hurtful when you have lost your belief that real love exists. But after a dry spell in the dating world, a spark could be returning to your life through a chance meeting with a person who captures your heart.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you are at the right place and at the right time. The stars are aligning for you to be happy once again. Your person is manifesting when your heart is ready to receive.

Aquarius

Aquarius, believe in love when you see it. When something is real, it feels right from the start. You know what you want in a person, so when they start to check off all the boxes on your must-have traits list, it's hard to ignore their presence in your life.

Pisces

Pisces, you are growing in love with a special person. Love can take on practical energy, but that doesn't mean it won't be romantic. Sometimes it's the little things that make a relationship work and you may be falling in love with a person with whom you can partner with.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.