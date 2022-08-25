The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, August 26, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 26, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Leo, and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

The Moon in Leo receives positive support from Jupiter today enabling all zodiac signs to remain positive and focused.

There can be some delays do to Saturn speaking with the Moon adversely, but don't let diversions stop you. Your focus is key to your success.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, August 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's a great day for you, Aries. There is so much positive energy coming your way from the Moon in Leo. With Jupiter providing lots of support to your goals and dreams, you're set for a productive day that finishes strongly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have a big heart for your family, and fortunately for you, the Moon will spend the day in your sector of home. Today is perfect for doing things that really emphasize the closeness you have with your relatives and loved ones. It's a wonderful day for spending tie socializing and connecting with parents and grandparents if you have the chance to do so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are feeling brave, Gemini, and when the Moon is in your sector of conversation, you are ready to chat openly and expressively about your hopes, fears and dreams. Today is perfect for journaling ideas and making your plans for the rest of the year. Put one thing you'd like to accomplish that challenges you. Stretch your limits.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you love to shop or have been looking to find one single piece of art or furniture that really pulls a room together, today you may find it. The Moon in Leo has your heart wide open to receive something beautiful in your life. You may find that signature piece while thrifting or pursuing online catalogs tonight.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today is a great day for you to do something just for yourself. You might want and use today's energy to treat yourself to a new outfit. If it's been a while since you've seen your hair stylist, make an appointment to get a nice touch-up or a new style for the fall.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It takes a lot of courage to step into the unknown, but today you are feeling braver than ever when the Moon is in Leo. Today you can connect strongly with your life's purpose. Steps you take toward a goal can help you to visualize an important dream and feel it's potential.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have an opportunity to tap into the collective energy around you through friends and family who believe in your potential. If you have felt doubts about your current situation or question whether or not you will make your dreams come true, borrow the belief of friends who see your talent and potential.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, you project power and are influential among coworkers. You have that 'it' factor that helps you to stand out from the crowd. You may make a wonderful first impression on an authority figure and this can become a step in a new direction for your career.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Lean on your faith today, Sagittarius. The universe can work in ways that are unexplainable. Believe in miracles when life gets tough. Don't let fear rule your heart and cause you to become cynical or distrusting.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes you have to be willing to swallow your pride and ask for what you want. You may not enjoy being on the receiving end of someone's good graces; however, it's nice when someone you care about has the chance to be there for you. They may like to know that you are willing to show your softer side to them and that your friendship is strong enough to handle these moments of difficulty and challenge.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your love life can begin to grow in an amazing way. You may find that special someone comes into your life and helps rekindle your emotions for them. Things can change in a moment, Aquarius. Don't shut a door that you truly want to leave open for the one you love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, tend to the details. You may feel a great sense of pride when you know that you did your best work today. You will love to have ended the day with a job well done.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.