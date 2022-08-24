The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, August 25, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 25, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Leo, and the Sun in Virgo have in store for you.

This Thursday we have an intense amount of energy coming your way.

The Sun in work-oriented Virgo encourages us to focus on the details, and on Thursday, the Moon will speak with Mars in Gemini stirring our desire to work hard and create results.

We have creative energy at our disposal on Thursday as well.

Benevolent Jupiter brings luck and good vibes to the Sun square Mars transit, and transformative Pluto in Capricorn pushes changes that feel tough to navigate but are completely doable if you put a plan in place.

There are a lot of great opportunities here for zodiac signs who are either Virgo, Gemini, or Capricorn.

If you're a Pisces, today may be a dreamy time of the week where your visions for the future feel alive to you.

To find out what's in store for you, check out your zodiac sign below.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today is perfect for putting your best foot forward and doing your best to get some important work done. The best things to focus on today are items that involve creativity. If you have a hobby or passion project that you need to get started, today's Moon in Leo can give you the motivation you need to begin.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today you may get the benefit of everyone on the same page at work. Aim to please as you may find it much easier to make a solid impression on a boss or supervisor who is overseeing your work. The day is perfect for collaboration and getting input from others in order to put a solid plan in place for future projects.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your gift for communication and seeing how things work well together is strong today when the Moon is in brave Leo. You may come across as confident in social situations. Today is perfect for mingling and networking in circles where business connections can be made.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money topics are not easy to bring up with a significant other, but you may find it much easier to address important problems in your joint finances. Focus on extraneous spending and niceties that hurt your overall budget. If you need to cut down on going out to eat or buying a daily latte at your local coffee shop, this may be where to start to see an immediate improvement.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Wear red, Leo. Today your power color gives you the added bonus of being attractive and full of positive energy. You easily draw attention to yourself and the feedback you get from friends can help you know what is working for you and what needs a little bit of improvement.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The past no longer. holds you back from your dreams, Virgo. Today find the courage to let go of a belief that you have to be something for someone. It's important to be yourself, and when you try to be all things to everyone, the one who loses the most is you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You find out who your friends are, Libra. You have a wonderful desire to love and care for others. You are compassionate and giving, and you may find it necessary to receive the same in return from the people you allow in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your career is about to take an unexpected turn, Scorpio. Today is a wonderful day for making choices that promote your strong skill set and talents. You are your own advocate and so it's important to make sure others know what your contributions are and what you hope to achieve in the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're about to learn something new from the school of life, Sagitarrius. It's important for you to remain open-minded today. You may find yourself in a position to gain insight into someone's life by their own story sharing or from observing a truth in the life of another.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may receive a type of gift from a friend or someone close to you. This gift could be their trust and the disclosing of an important secret that can help you to understand them better.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A part of you may not be ready for a commitment, and you may decide to cut ties with someone you care for but do not see a future with. It is never easy to say goodbye to a person you care about, but when you release them to their destiny, it not only helps you to find yours, but it also allows them to find where they are meant to be, too.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Focus on the little things in life that make a big difference in your day-to-day routine. Today, it's the details that help you to get where you need to be. You may find it much easier to focus on small changes than to try and make huge gains in a brief period of time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.