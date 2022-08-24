The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, August 25, 2022

Mercury shifts into Libra today, changing the communication dynamic for the next month, and helping you see things more positively and diplomatically.

Mercury is the planet that rules thoughts and communication.

As this planet moves through the zodiac signs, it takes on different attributes, helping you in various ways to work through challenges, confrontations, or even future plans.

Libra is an air sign, so mental activity is favored under this transit, making it one that is more positive.

Libra is also one of the ruling zodiac signs of Venus, which means there is a partnership and fairness quality to this transit.

Mercury in Libra helps you to understand and see both sides of a situation.

It may delay you in making a quick decision. Still, the delay is ultimately for your greater good with five planets and soon-to-be six retrograding.

During this time, arguments and disagreements will fade out as constructive discussions take precedence.

It is when you can understand more where the other person is coming from. Because you will be looking for a solution that is fair and just, it also means that you are going to feel more positive about the outcome.

Mercury in Libra helps you think about all possible scenarios, understand the other side, and not be so rigid in your own needs that you cannot compromise.

This energy benefits your life, but especially any relationships.

As Mercury makes this important shift, the Moon will be in Leo all day, helping you to focus on what matters are closest to your heart.

The Leo Moon also aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Aries and Venus in Leo, giving the entire day a feeling of positivity, tenderness, optimism, and love.

Retrograde Jupiter in Aries is helping you think more about your place in the world, especially regarding themes like passion and purpose.

Venus is the planet of love, and while it is in the zodiac sign of Leo, Venus is hoping that you will follow those passions to any degree required to achieve them.

The lesson in today’s energy is that what you love is also what helps bring you the life that you desire.

But how you see all of it is what matters most.

If things have felt challenging or even stagnant recently, try today to shift your perspective and see things from a more positive lens.

Instead of seeing everything that has not worked out, look at all that has.

Look at others as though they are trying their best and have their own mountains they are climbing.

Give them space and understanding while you do the same for yourself.

Recognize that nothing is lost nor truly ruined and that life always has a way of working out far better than you could ever have imagined.

When you shift your perspective, you also shift your life.

This energy affects these three zodiac signs on August 25, 2022, helping them to have the best horoscopes on Thursday.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury fast pacing itself into your zodiac sign brings up a lot of opportunities for you to start communicating about all your growth and healing. Since last fall, how you approach, life and relationships have dramatically changed, and things have shifted.

However, there are still some spaces where conversations are needed to bring greater clarity. This is what ushers you into a completely new chapter within your life as you are guided to communicate about your feelings, your beliefs, and how that has grown for you.

Beginning today, you will better understand those around you, especially those you are in a relationship with. This will allow you and them to find greater peace and even some important aspects of closure for romantic relationships. As much as you may want to wrap things up with a pretty little bow right now, that will end up being a long process. Try to embrace the timing of it all and realize that things always take exactly the amount of time they need.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Retrograde Jupiter is bringing a lot of heat to your place in the world, Aries. This phase is vastly different than when Jupiter was moving through your zodiac sign last spring before turning retrograde because now, you are being called to focus on everything inside of yourself instead of outside.

Even if multiple parts of your life do not feel in alignment with you, it does not mean that is where the problem exists. Use the energy today to be kinder to yourself. To see where you were with yourself has shaped your current life, and empower yourself to make the necessary changes.

Just because anything you want to change in life at the moment is a reflection of where you were, what you choose to do now can become a reflection of who you are growing into. Never underestimate the power of growth or working a process for the best possible outcome.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon and Venus are in your zodiac sign today, bringing you a healthy dose of emotionality and pure joy. It is also making you reflect on the romantic decisions, or lack thereof, that you have made in recent history. Today try to embody this overwhelming positivity and reflect more deeply on what you want from life that will fulfill more of your passions.

This applies to career, relationships, and life paths. There is no sense telling yourself something is impossible if you have never tried it. Of course, if you are trying to protect yourself from potential pain, then that may be something you have to own up to and be honest about as well.

It is natural to want to make safer decisions in life and love that reflect less risk, but doing that also means that the rewards will be far less. Use the energy today to see the best outcome possible. It is not about the negative aspects of what could happen but the positives. You have come so far and have learned some important truths about yourself and what you dream for your life. Now is the time to honor that.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.