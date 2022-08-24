The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Closure From Heartache During Mercury In Libra Starting August 25, 2022

If only love and life could be easier on the heart, and yet it seems as though being human comes along with heartache and sorrow.

We spend so much time nursing our broken hearts and tending to the healing that we know we need, and yet, we still find ways to fall back in love or trust someone with our lives only to be betrayed or done wrong by them in the long run, again.

This pattern is tiring, however, the pain of heartbreak does seem to lessen over time and with experience.

During Mercury in Libra, we will come to see a strange sort of balancing act take place; we notice that in our life's experience, the highs may not be as high as they once were, but the lows are not as low, and in some ironic way, this is a true relief.

This is why the Buddhists speak of detachment as the only way to know peace, as the more attached we are, the more we set ourselves up for the heartbreak that comes along with it.

Mercury in Libra is a helpful transit for healing the heart, as it puts our pain into perspective. How much of this do we really want to hang on to, and how much of it is our choice?

Mercury in Libra lets us know that it is all a choice. While it's not easy to 'snap back' into a detached and free mindset, it certainly isn't impossible, and this is one of the best lessons we can ever receive.

Pain is not forever, even though we tend to romanticize it and make it everlasting.

During Mercury in Libra, on August 25, some signs of the Zodiac here today will take their first steps into healing that heartache and getting the closure they need so that they can walk into the next phase of their lives as a free person — free from pain.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs get closure from heartache during Mercury in Libra starting August 25, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 – May 20)

Your main problem is that you've been waiting around for an apology from a person who is clueless as to the damage they've caused you. You hold this person in your heart and you let their memory taunt you. You are in pain and it's all because you haven't let this person go.

The more you think about them, the more you want them to pay and that would have to start with them apologizing to you. Guess what, Taurus? They are never going to apologize to you because they are a malignant narcissist who cannot possibly see that they've done anything less than grace your life with their perfection.

Don't you get it? You are looking for an apology to set you free, but you're looking for it to come from someone who will never let you have what you want. Take that Mercury in Libra energy and own the facts: you are the one who is keeping yourself miserable. Let go of the menace and their memory and free yourself!

2. Gemini

(May 21 – June 20)

You fluctuate in and out of feeling broken-hearted, and during Mercury in Libra, you will definitely have yourself convinced that the pain of the past has finally gone away. You've done this before, where you pretend that you are not in pain, yet you are still nursing the ache that was left there by someone you once loved. You have come to understand that the closure you seek can only be made real by one person: yourself.

You are responsible for shutting this gate and you feel strong and good about doing that, today. What you need to keep in mind is that you have to be honest about this; there is no 'pretending to be well' when it comes to carrying around heartache. It's either yes or no, and with your Gemini nature, that is a hard call for you. If you can be honest with yourself, then you'll be able to get past this pain sooner, rather than later.

3. Libra

(September 23 – October 22)

The older you get, the more you crave peace of mind. You, like most of us, have carried around a certain profoundly injurious pain, and it's held your heart at bay for what feels like years now. You haven't been able to love another person, yet you've tried. There is someone in your past that you simply can't get over, and you are only now coming to realize that not only has this person moved on and on and on, but they're not coming back.

The pain they gave you is now yours to burn indefinitely, and during Mercury in Libra, you will see this as a choice you choose to turn down. Enough is definitely enough, Libra. You are no longer looking for closure as closure happened a long, long time ago. You just kept the torch burning and now, today, you realize how futile it is to keep it burning. Today is the day you free yourself from the heartache that has kept your life on hold.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.